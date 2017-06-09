Olivia Palermo Is Seriously Rocking Her New Lob Haircut

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.
Olivia Palermo’s new lob is our summer inspo. [Instagram]
The internet found a way around Instagram’s no-nipple policy. [HuffPo]
Cara Delevingne’s Met Gala look became inspiration for this little girl after receiving chemo. [Refinery29]
Mood ring makeup is getting another chance in the spotlight. [Cosmo AU]
This brand has proof that Kylie Jenner stole its designs. [Fashionista]
Amanda Bynes is sober and ready to return to acting. [People]
Lauren Conrad opened up about her pregnancy and her admiration for the female body. [Bustle]
Dolce & Gabbana is boycotting itself, and we’re a little confused. [Elle]
Gigi Hadid announced her new collaboration with Vogue Eyewear, and it’s available for pre-order. [Glamour]
Emma Watson has a freakishly on point doppelgänger. [BuzzFeed]