Olivia Palermo’s Best Fashion Moments

It’s been almost a decade since Olivia Palermo made her reality TV debut on “The City,” and since then, she’s been a front-row mainstay at every major Fashion Week. And while we’re still not totally sure what she does (model? Consultant? Socialite that flits from one fabulous event to the next?), it’s probably safe to assume that her killer sense of style is what’s kept the 30-year-old in the public eye.

Partial to designers such as Rochas, Chanel, Jimmy Choo, and even Zara, Palermo has a knack for mixing ladylike staples with modern pieces, and the results are always chic beyond belief. Ahead, we rounded up her best looks of all time. You’ll probably want to bookmark this.