Olivia Munn Squashes Lip Injections Rumors by Wiping Off Her ‘Luscious Lips’

Sorry, trolls. Olivia Munn‘s lips are 100-percent real. But she did have the help of some bomb-ass lipstick. On Tuesday, the 37-year-old actress was flooded with Instagram comments accusing her of receiving lip injections after she stepped out at CFDA, Variety, and WWD‘s Runway to Red Carpet luncheon with significantly larger lips.

Turns out, the joke is on trolls, as Munn’s plumper-than-usual pout was the work of makeup—not cosmetic fillers. Munn squashed the plastic surgery rumors when she posted an Instagram story after the event of her wiping off her lips with a tissue in a car on the way to the airport.

The video showed Munn taking a Kleenex to half her lips to show her followers the drastic difference between her bare and done-up lips. Munn finished by wiping off her lips entirely and sharing a makeup-free video of her saying bye to her “luscious lips.”

If you’re looking to cop Munn’s optical-illusion lips, the actress’s makeup artist, Mary Phillips, shared her tutorial on Instagram. The secret is simple, really. Phillips mixed two colors from Nudestix’s Love Me Nudes palette, “Mystic” and “Rose,” and painted them on Munn’s lips to give her an exaggerated pout that highlighted her eyes.

If we learned anything from the Munn Lip-Gate Scandal of 2018, it’s that you should never underestimate the power of a good lipstick. Better luck next time, plastic surgery theorists.