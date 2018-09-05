Olivia Culpo Is a Walking Expert Lesson in How to Match Your Top to Your Shoes

In middle school, coordinating your accessories was the thing. Matching your bag to your shoes to your headband to your belt was it. You never looked snazzier than when your accessories were working in perfect tandem—all in the exact same shade of your pop of color du jour.

But sometime in high school, we fell out of this habit. Maybe we watched too many episodes of What Not to Wear, maybe we realized mixing brown and black wasn’t as taboo as we’d been led to believe, or maybe we discovered wearing accessories in different hues added a special kind of dynamic to an outfit. Regardless, coordinated accessories went out about as quickly as they’d come in—officially relegated to the realm of that juvenile thing we used to do in middle school.



But as model, actress and beauty queen Olivia Culpo recently demonstrated, maybe we were too quick to eschew this once-beloved fad.

On Tuesday, Culpo took to the streets of New York in one seriously chic outfit (complemented, of course, by one seriously sleek bob). She wore a royal blue satin cami, a high-waisted gray plaid mini-skirt and thigh-high royal blue boots. Yes, the royal blues evoked one another—and Culpo took things even farther by carrying a blue-but-not-royal-blue bag.

Admittedly, the look sounds like the kind of thing you’d have thrown together in your tween years. But even a quick glance at the ensemble reveals it’s anything but adolescent.

Part of the fun of Culpo’s outfit is that each piece’s cut and color works perfectly with the rest. The cami, skirt and boots fit together so seamlessly they almost look like a matching set—especially since the royal blues are so genuinely similar. Not to mention, the textures play off one another to create another layer of style: the shiny satin of the top, the rough weave of the skirt, the matte leather of the boots and the ridged snakeskin of the bag.

Needless to say, we’re taking notes. Anytime someone can resurrect a once-dead aughts trend and render it contemporary, we’re on board. Now if you’ll excuse us, we have an entire wardrobe to peruse for potentially coordinate-able pieces.