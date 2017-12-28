10 Celebrities Over 40 Who Have Posed Nude (and Looked Gorgeous)

Since the birth of social media, nude selfies have become a staple of celebrity Instagrams. And though we’re all for people expressing their sexuality however and whenever they want, these naked pictures—whether on Instagram or in magazines—typically skew younger, an agist bias that has been apparent in Hollywood for a long time.

But, like many outdated stigmas, things are steadily changing, and there’s a squad of celebrities 40 and older who have no qualms about disrobing in front of the camera. From Jennifer Aniston (48) to Julianne Moore (57) to Helen Mirren (72), these famous women are proving that there is no age limit for nude selfies. Check out their empowering NSFW pictures, ahead.