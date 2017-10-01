Your October Horoscope Is Here

October sees us transition from Libra season to Scorpio’s sultry patch, as the sun, Mercury, and Jupiter pass from the sign of happy unions to the constellation of consummation, bonds, and contractual agreements.

We’ve enjoyed a year emphasizing love, peace, and harmony, with Jupiter’s stint in Libra adding a millennial-pink tint. The next thirteen months see Jupiter tour the scorpion’s sign—trends can turn crisp and crimson as the resilient sentiments of Scorpio flourish in our collective. The 25th hints largely at what’s to come.

The month opens on a suitably steamy note. Venus and Mars dance together on the 5th by the light of the full moon—their only dalliance this year. It’s a month of surprises and passion, so let yourself surrender to the changes afoot…