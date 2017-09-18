10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Spring 2018

With one fashion week down and three more to go (London, Milan, and Paris), we’re recapping some of our favorite trends from last week’s shows in New York. We saw a handful of themes reappear on the runway again this season—from western wear and strong shoulders to bold, maximalist pieces—but we’re most psyched for the new trends that made their big debut.
We saw a variety of silhouettes, geometric cutouts, designer denim, tassels galore and pops of lavender and yellow. Scroll through the slideshow to see the top 10 trends from New York Fashion Week that we can’t wait to wear next spring and summer.
Yellow Mellow
Stop thinking that you "can't" wear yellow or that yellow doesn't look good on you, because it's going to be one of the biggest color trends for spring and summer! We saw it all over the runway, and we can't wait to add this sunny hue to our wardrobe.
Creatures of Comfort
Photo:
Imax Tree
Yellow Mellow
Photo:
Imax Tree
Yellow Mellow
Photo:
Imax Tree
Yellow Mellow
Photo:
Imax Tree
Sequin Party
This season was all about maximalism with bold prints, all over embellishments and lots and lots of sequin! From all over sequin gowns, to small embellishments, sequin will be your spring and summer go-to statement piece.
Carolina Herrera
Photo:
Imax Tree
Sequin Party
Photo:
Imax Tree
Sequin Party
Photo:
Imax Tree
Sequin Party
Photo:
Imax Tree
Holy Tassels
On the runway this season we still saw a large amount of ruffles, fringe and raw edges, but one of our favorite new SS 18 trends are tassels! They are a fun embellishment to any ensemble this year.
Ulla Johnson
Photo:
Imax Tree
Holy Tassels
Photo:
Imax Tree
Holy Tassels
Photo:
Imax Tree
Holy Tassels
Photo:
Imax Tree
Lady Lavender
Stock up on your lavender pieces for spring and summer, because it'll be a close second in color trends to yellow!
Michael Kors
Photo:
Imax Tree
Lady Lavender
Photo:
Imax Tree
Lady Lavender
Photo:
Imax Tree
Lady Lavender
Photo:
Imax Tree
Designer Denim
The Candian Tuxedo just got a major fashion update this season—we saw several (some unexpecting) designers put their own take on jeans and denim jackets this season.
Oscar de la Renta
Photo:
Imax Tree
Designer Denim
Photo:
Imax Tree
Designer Denim
Photo:
Imax Tree
Designer Denim
Photo:
Imax Tree
Suited Up
Dressing down is out, normcore is a thing of the (semi) past, and dressing up and suits are in! We love the idea of the power suit for work, date night or anything in between.
Derek Lam
Photo:
Imax Tree
Suited Up
Photo:
Imax Tree
Suited Up
Photo:
Imax Tree
Geometric Cut-Outs
The cold shoulder trend has evolved for summer and spring, and we saw a lot of cool-girl geometric cut outs. These a new way to show off the skin, and we're really into it!
Marissa Webb
Photo:
Imax Tree
Geometric Cut-Outs
Photo:
Imax Tree
Geometric Cut-Outs
Photo:
Imax Tree
Geometric Cut-Outs
Photo:
Imax Tree
Geometric Cut-Outs
Photo:
Imax Tree
Bold Graphic Prints
Prints are in, and bigger the better! We saw a lot of all-over print outfits, mixing of bold prints and even a large variety of abstract prints.
Veronica Beard
Photo:
Imax Tree
Bold Graphic Prints
Photo:
Imax Tree
Bold Graphic Prints
Photo:
Imax Tree
Bold Graphic Prints
Photo:
Imax Tree
The Naked Dress
Sheer was everywhere this season and we're fully embracing 'The Naked Dress' look. This trend might be the most bold yet, but styled with a jacket, a slip or jeans, the sheer dress can act as a great light layering piece for spring and summer.
Oscar de la Renta
Photo:
Imax Tree
The Naked Dress
Photo:
Imax Tree
The Naked Dress
Photo:
Imax Tree
The Naked Dress
Photo:
Imax Tree
Where's My Fanny?
Practical? Yes. Fashionable? Oh you bet! Who really would have thought that fanny packs would make their comeback on the runway? They have been seen on celebs and bloggers the past few months, but when we saw a decent amount on the SS 18 runway, we knew this trend was back with a bang.
Marc Jacobs
Photo:
Imax Tree
Where's My Fanny?
Photo:
Imax Tree
Where's My Fanny?
Photo:
Imax Tree
Where's My Fanny?
Photo:
Imax Tree