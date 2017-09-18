10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Spring 2018

With one fashion week down and three more to go (London, Milan, and Paris), we’re recapping some of our favorite trends from last week’s shows in New York. We saw a handful of themes reappear on the runway again this season—from western wear and strong shoulders to bold, maximalist pieces—but we’re most psyched for the new trends that made their big debut.

We saw a variety of silhouettes, geometric cutouts, designer denim, tassels galore and pops of lavender and yellow. Scroll through the slideshow to see the top 10 trends from New York Fashion Week that we can’t wait to wear next spring and summer.