The Best Street Style From New York Fashion Week Spring 2018

Another season of New York Fashion Week is upon us—Spring 2018, to be exact—and with that comes another season of epic street-style moments. Follow along this week as we bring you the standout looks from outside the shows: #WangSquad girls in black leather and new, Guido Palau-shorn ‘dos, European editors in five-inch heels and head-to-toe Gucci, bloggers in their sixth outfit of the day.

And, of course, there will be plenty of celebrity sightings, with Rihanna showing her latest Fenty collection; Kendall, Gigi, and Bella all making the rounds on the runway; and Kaia Gerber making her NYFW debut.

Click through the gallery below to see all the best looks, and check back throughout the week—we’ll be updating as new photos roll in.