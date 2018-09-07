These 12 NYFW Afterparty Outfits Are the Ultimate Night-Out Lookbook

Dressing for Fashion Week is a particular kind of challenge. It typically involves perusing your closet for oft-overlooked showstopping pieces and throwing them together until you’ve created a look that’s as fashionable as it is eye-catching. But dressing for an NYFW afterparty requires a different kind of calculus—one that favors your sleekest head-turning pieces, rather than your strangest.

While the streets of Manhattan are filled with bright colors, embroidered fabrics and clunky footwear during the days of Fashion Week, the nights offer a different sartorial landscape: chic silhouettes, short hemlines and intimidatingly high heels. The former is a maximalist’s dream; the latter drips with chic sophistication.

2018 is no exception to this rule. And this year’s afterparty looks are rife with inspiration. The next time you catch yourself without a thing to wear on a Saturday night, consult these 12 going-out looks—surely one of them will breathe new life into one of the pieces hanging in your closet.

Model Jasmine Sanders‘ slinky chartreuse mini dress is the kind of luxurious night-out look no wardrobe is complete without.

Model Mariah Strongin knows full well that a transparent top is the only solution for a night out in late summer heat.

Model Devon Windsor offers an expert lesson in how to wear goldenrod velour with sleek black accessories—without looking like a bumblebee.

Model and actress Caroline Lowe makes the case for a different kind of LBD—a long black dress.

Take a page out of TV personality Nicole Williams’ playbook and inject a little color into your all-black-everything night-out wardrobe.

A graphic T-shirt dress and high-heeled booties? Gigi Hadid knows the way to our heart.

Sequin-covered camouflage sounds too maximalist for a Friday night, but model Nadine Leopold proves it’s completely club appropriate.

There’s a lot going on with model Hailey Clauson’s afterparty outfit, and we love all of it.

Snaps to actress Afiya Bennett for reminding us all of the power of satin capris.

Model Joy Corrigan is out here reminding us all wide-leg pants and clubs aren’t mutually exclusive.

Model Lais Ribeiro’s barely-there dress is equal parts practical and stunning. (Gotta stay cool in this heat!)

Because no night-out wardrobe is complete without a shiny AF form-fitting dress—something model, actress and beauty queen Olivia Culpo knows to be true.