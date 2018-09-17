The Top 10 Trends from New York Fashion Week 2018

Fashion Month is officially in full swing. Right now, there are shows on in London. Then it’s onto Milan and then Paris before the weeks-long event reaches its official close. But New York Fashion Week—which wrapped late last week—gave us our first glimpse at the trends that will undoubtedly pervade next spring and summer. And our maximalist-loving hearts are here for it.

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: Minimalism is dead, replaced instead by tiers of ruffles, patchwork fabrics and colorful PVC. Puffy sleeves keep getting bigger, and our go-to colors keep getting brighter—with marigold yellows dominating the runways (and the sidewalks outside them, too).

My inner ’80s glam-ma is living her best life, though she’s a little upset she threw away her favorite vests at the turn of the century. (You heard it here first, folks: Vests are making a serious comeback. Stock up.)

Below, you’ll find 10 of the top trends we saw at New York Fashion Week 2018. We know—it’s hardly fall yet, but it’s never too early to start planning for the year ahead.

1. Marigold Yellow



(Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta)

This sunny hue was seen everywhere this season—both on and off the runway. It’s the perfect statement tone for spring, and it’s sure to brighten up any ensemble.

2. Colorful PVC Jackets



(Sies Marjan, Sally LaPointe, Adeam)

Last season, clear PVC jackets and accessories came out to play—and we were intrigued. But this season, when designers such as Sies Marjan (left), Sally LaPointe (center) and Adeam (right) graced the runways with colorful transparent pieces, our hearts leapt. Quick question: How many of these can I own before it’s a “problem”?

3. Puffed Up



(Kate Spade, Mara Hoffman, Marc Jacobs)

Puffy sleeves pervaded the 2018 fashion landscape, and they’re only getting bigger and better in 2019. From an understated blouse at Kate Spade (left) to an over-the-top head-turner at Marc Jacobs (right), we suspect all eyes will remain on sleeves in the coming months.

4. Cool Crochets



(Oscar de la Renta, Michael Kors, 3.1 Phillip Lim)

The perfect retro addition to your closet, these crochet pieces are lightweight and perfect for myriad settings. Think: the beach, date night and pretty much any trip you’re planning on taking in the next year.

5. Business-Casual Suiting



(Matthew Adams Dolan, Veronica Beard, Rebecca Taylor)

The power-suit trend is still going strong, and this season, we spotted particularly cute suits at Rebecca Taylor (right), Veronica Beard (center) and Matthew Adams Dolan (left). Who says you can’t wear shorts to work?

6. Tie-Dye Vibes



(R13, Prabal Gurung, Eckhaus Latta)

No need for a DIY tie-dye kit this spring—NYFW superstars like R13 (left) and Prabal Gurung (center) have already done the work for you. We’re obsessed with the tie-dye matching set from Eckhaus Latta (right) and plan on living in it next year.

7. Vest Vacation



(Proenza Schouler, Eckhaus Latta, Tibi)

When it’s too hot for a blazer but too cool to go sans layers, throw on a vest. (I told you a vest revival was on the menu.) Dress it up, dress it down or rock it on its own—you might as well get acquainted with your go-to, because you’ll feel naked without it this spring.

8. LWD—Little White Dresses



(Baja East, Brandon Maxwell, Ulla Johnson)

It’s time for the LBD to scoot over and make room for a new iconic dress: an LWD. It’s feminine, sexy and perfect for warmer months.

9. Patchwork Party



(Alice + Olivia, Diane Von Furstenberg, Libertine)

Why keep things simple with one print when you can have a buffet of patterns, instead? Alice + Olivia (left) is known for their intricate and perfectly executed patchwork pieces, and DVF (center) is the queen of unique must-have dresses season after season. Even Libertine (right) got in on the trend, taking a more graphic approach with shapes and stripes.

10. Tiered Up



(Rodarte, Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera)

Ruffles resurfaced on the fashion radar a couple seasons ago, and we’re living for these maximalist takes on the motif. Rodarte (left) made our ruffle dreams come true with one stunning multicolor gown, and Michael Kors (center) introduced us to our new favorite spring skirt.