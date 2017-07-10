North West Will Only Allow Kim Kardashian to Photograph Her Under This Condition

North West knows what she wants and how to get it—especially when it comes to capturing her best side. We mean, she learned from the best. Her mom is selfie extraordinaire Kim Kardashian and she comes from a long line of expert selfie-taking family members (See: Kylie Jenner), so it would make sense that the 4-year-old would start her list of selfie-related demands sooner or later. First up: No flash.

For a lot of us, flash photography can make us look greasy, red-eyed, or downright bad. Obviously aware of these downsides, North is already implementing her no-flash condition. We first learned of North’s no-flash rule in an adorable Instagram video of the toddler and her cousin, Penelope Disick, getting ready for Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter’s 5th birthday party as proud mama Kim videotapes them.

The cute clip begins with North, dressed in a patch-filled denim jacket and some oversized heels, stomping (more like, wobbling) toward Kim to demand her to put her phone down and get moving already.

“We’re going out to go to a party!” she tells her mom. “No! Not flash!”

“No, no. Okay, no flash,” Kim responds, laughing.

Party Planning A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 8, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

The video continues with North and Penelope breaking down all the party’s fun-filled festivities: mermaid cakes, 97 mermaids, balloons, a shower, and towels.

“A shower and towels? Wow. That’s going to be a wild party,” Kim joked to her daughter.

While the party also included a rap performance by Will Smith and his son, Jaden, let’s be real, nothing is more exciting a shower and towels. Also, let’s pray that no one took a picture of North with flash because that’s def one way to ruin a girls’ night out.