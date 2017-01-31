North West Is Back on Snapchat at Last—and She’s Wearing Her Hair Down

Kim Kardashian is back to posting on social media as though she never took a three-month hiatus, and though we hadn’t seen many glimpses of North West in a while, Kim must have been feeling relaxed on her Costa Rican vacay, because she posted a whole bunch yesterday. Spoiler alert: Every single one is absolutely adorable. Also, we almost always see little Northie with her hair back, but in these new videos, her hair is long and curly, and we have just one word: Cute!

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

We all know how much the Kardashians love a good filter, and it seems as though North appreciates them just as much as her famous mom and aunts do. Barking like a dog, North showed off how cute she is in one Snap after another.

Kim evidently couldn’t stop filming her daughter and posting the insanely cute results on Snapchat yesterday, and, honestly, we couldn’t help but watch all of the videos from start to finish. If you think North is as cute as we do, scroll down and watch them all here.