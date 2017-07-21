StyleCaster
Share

15 Best Fashion Pieces to Buy from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Best Fashion Pieces to Buy from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Lauren Caruso
by
15 Best Fashion Pieces to Buy from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, it’s not the holiday season, and no, not it’s spring break: It’s the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, which means all your favorite shoes, dresses, tops—you name it—are priced anywhere from 10 to 60 percent off. Sure, you’re probably having summer sale fatigue, but we’re not talking about been-there-done-that slides that you’ve already bought 5 iterations of, or that summer dress that you’ve seen all over Instagram for months already, but rather, must-have fall items that aren’t even in stores yet. Yep—we’re talking all new items like a half-off statement earrings, a severely discounted Blank Denim leather jacket, and a pair of Stuart Weitzman boots that have no business ever being on sale.

MORE: 31 Cool Summer Outfit Ideas to Copy This Month

And sure, with hundreds of products on sale, it’s easy to feel a little overwhelmed, so we culled the 17 best fashion picks on site right now. But act fast: stock is limited and it’s practically a universal rule that your size always sells out first when you’ve been waiting for the price to drop. Ahead, the best fashion buys from the 2017 Nordstrom anniversary sale.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Mackage Leather Jacket

Mackage Belted Leather Moto Jacket, $469.90 (was $705); at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Frame Le Noveau Jeans

Frame Le Noveau Split Hem Jeans, $179.90 (was $269); at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Rebecca Taylor SL Kelsey Floral Dress

Rebecca Taylor Kelsey Silk Sundress, $233.90 (was $350); at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Rag & Bone Zip Leather Smartphone Wallet

Rag & Bone Zip Leather Smartphone Wallet, $251.90 (was $375); at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Veronica Beard Carter Cutaway Jacket

Veronica Beard Carter Cutaway Jacket with removable dickey, $498.90 (was $745); at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Gucci Gradient Lens Sunglasses

Gucci Gradient Lens Sunglasses, $293.90 (was $440); at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Franco Sarto Korrine Over-The-Knee Boot

Franco Sarto Korrine Over-The-Knee Boot, $129.90 (was $198.95); at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Dolce Vita Bootie

Dolce Vita Mara Double Zip Bootie, $105.90 (was $159.95); at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Stuart Weitzman Notazzie Bootie

Stuart Weitzman Notazzie Bootie, $349.90 (was $575); at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Argento Vivo Stick Ball Earrings

Argento Vivo Stick Ball Earrings, $29.90 (was $45); at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Alo Elevate Leggings

Alo Elevate Leggings, $69.90 (was $108); at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Nike Versa Top

Nike Dry Versa Training Crop Top, $48.90 (was $65); at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Sincerely Jules Asymmetrical Ruffle Cotton Blouse

Sincerely Jules Asymmetrical Ruffle Cotton Blend Blouse, $72.90 (was $109); at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: BlankNYC Embroidered Faux Leather Moto Jacket

BlankNYC Embroidered Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $119.90 (was $168); at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Rag & Bone Lillian Stripe Merino Wool Dress

Rag & Bone Lillian Stripe Merino Wool Dress, $298.90 (was $450); at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Lingerie to Wear With Every Summer Outfit

The Best Lingerie to Wear With Every Summer Outfit
  • Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Mackage Leather Jacket
  • Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Frame Le Noveau Jeans
  • Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Rebecca Taylor SL Kelsey Floral Dress
  • Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Rag & Bone Zip Leather Smartphone Wallet
  • Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Veronica Beard Carter Cutaway Jacket
  • Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Gucci Gradient Lens Sunglasses
  • Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Franco Sarto Korrine Over-The-Knee Boot
  • Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Dolce Vita Bootie
  • Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Stuart Weitzman Notazzie Bootie
  • Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Argento Vivo Stick Ball Earrings
  • Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Alo Elevate Leggings
  • Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Nike Versa Top
  • Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Sincerely Jules Asymmetrical Ruffle Cotton Blouse
  • Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: BlankNYC Embroidered Faux Leather Moto Jacket
  • Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Roundup: Rag & Bone Lillian Stripe Merino Wool Dress
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share