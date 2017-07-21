15 Best Fashion Pieces to Buy from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, it’s not the holiday season, and no, not it’s spring break: It’s the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, which means all your favorite shoes, dresses, tops—you name it—are priced anywhere from 10 to 60 percent off. Sure, you’re probably having summer sale fatigue, but we’re not talking about been-there-done-that slides that you’ve already bought 5 iterations of, or that summer dress that you’ve seen all over Instagram for months already, but rather, must-have fall items that aren’t even in stores yet. Yep—we’re talking all new items like a half-off statement earrings, a severely discounted Blank Denim leather jacket, and a pair of Stuart Weitzman boots that have no business ever being on sale.
And sure, with hundreds of products on sale, it’s easy to feel a little overwhelmed, so we culled the 17 best fashion picks on site right now. But act fast: stock is limited and it’s practically a universal rule that your size always sells out first when you’ve been waiting for the price to drop. Ahead, the best fashion buys from the 2017 Nordstrom anniversary sale.
Mackage Belted Leather Moto Jacket, $469.90 (was $705); at Nordstrom
Frame Le Noveau Split Hem Jeans, $179.90 (was $269); at Nordstrom
Rebecca Taylor Kelsey Silk Sundress, $233.90 (was $350); at Nordstrom
Rag & Bone Zip Leather Smartphone Wallet, $251.90 (was $375); at Nordstrom
Veronica Beard Carter Cutaway Jacket with removable dickey, $498.90 (was $745); at Nordstrom
Gucci Gradient Lens Sunglasses, $293.90 (was $440); at Nordstrom
Franco Sarto Korrine Over-The-Knee Boot, $129.90 (was $198.95); at Nordstrom
Dolce Vita Mara Double Zip Bootie, $105.90 (was $159.95); at Nordstrom
Stuart Weitzman Notazzie Bootie, $349.90 (was $575); at Nordstrom
Argento Vivo Stick Ball Earrings, $29.90 (was $45); at Nordstrom
Alo Elevate Leggings, $69.90 (was $108); at Nordstrom
Nike Dry Versa Training Crop Top, $48.90 (was $65); at Nordstrom
Sincerely Jules Asymmetrical Ruffle Cotton Blend Blouse, $72.90 (was $109); at Nordstrom
BlankNYC Embroidered Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $119.90 (was $168); at Nordstrom
Rag & Bone Lillian Stripe Merino Wool Dress, $298.90 (was $450); at Nordstrom
