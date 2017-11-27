StyleCaster
Our Favorite Colorful Boots That Will Upstage Your Basic Black Pair

Our Favorite Colorful Boots That Will Upstage Your Basic Black Pair

STYLECASTER | Colorful Boots Shopping Guide
Boots are one of those fashion items that easily qualify for the term “investment” (unlike some of the less practical but equally awesome pieces we splurge on, like fanny packs and all the sparkly clothes). No matter where you live, chances are you wear boots most days between October and March—and, for some of us more devoted boot-wearers, even during the warmer half of the year. So, while we’d never begrudge you that pair of classic, goes-with-everything black knee-high boots, we’re also big advocates for treating yourself (and your hardworking feet) to something with a little more pizzazz.

Whether you work a job where you have to wear plain, neutral colors or you’re extra 24/7 from head to toe, a pair of colorful, printed boots can be the cherry on the top bottom of any outfit. From gold distressed ankle boots to a pair of royal blue velvet Chelsea boots, we found 18 sick pairs of boots that are the antithesis of basic black.

Boots that Aren't Black: Rachel Zoe Liana metallic leather stiletto ankle boots

Rachel Zoe Liana metallic leather stiletto ankle boots, $398 at Rachel Zoe

Boots that Aren't Black: Steve Madden Star natural leather snake print ankle booties

Steve Madden Star natural leather snake print ankle booties, $129 at Lulus

Boots that Aren't Black: Steven Logic red suede leather ankle boots

Steven Logic red suede leather ankle boots, $129 at Lulus

Boots that Aren't Black: Nasty Gal Count Your Lucky Stars Boots

Nasty Gal Count Your Lucky Stars Boots, $70 at Nasty Gal

Boots that Aren't Black: Entourage Clothing Catch Me If You Can over the knee boots in taupe

Entourage Clothing Catch Me If You Can over the knee boots in taupe, $42 at Entourage Clothing

Boots that Aren't Black: The Beauty Studio Boutique gold distressed booties

The Beauty Studio Boutique gold distressed booties, $40 at The Beauty Studio Boutique

Boots that Aren't Black: Express tall metallic slouch boots

Express tall metallic slouch boots, $118 at Express

Boots that Aren't Black: Express R29 Pick satin stretch boots

Express R29 Pick satin stretch boots, $70 at Express

Boots that Aren't Black: Dolce Vita Macie Booties

Dolce Vita Macie Booties, $140 at Dolce Vita

Boots that Aren't Black: Steve Madden Cash Booties

Steve Madden Cash Booties, $190 at Steve Madden

