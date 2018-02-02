17 Non-Basic Ankle Boots That Make a Major Statement

Whether you’re a glass half-full type (spring’s just around the corner!) or a realist (we’re still in the throes of winter), this time of year it’s especially easy to fall into a daily grind of getting dressed in denim and dark colors without pushing the envelope or taking much of a fashion risk. That’s why we believe it’s important to infuse your closet with a vibrant piece or two to bring your looks to life—whether it’s a bright sweater, colorful crossbody bag, or non-basic, non-black pair of ankle boots.

From springy florals to pastel-hued velvets, there’s an abundance of ankle boots on the market that make a major statement as soon as you zip them on. Pair them with a simple outfit to keep everyone’s eyes on the prize or try them with an equally bold ensemble for a maximalist look.

Ahead, 17 perfect pairs of non-basic ankle boots.