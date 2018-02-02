StyleCaster
17 Non-Basic Ankle Boots That Make a Major Statement

Photo: Getty Images

Whether you’re a glass half-full type (spring’s just around the corner!) or a realist (we’re still in the throes of winter), this time of year it’s especially easy to fall into a daily grind of getting dressed in denim and dark colors without pushing the envelope or taking much of a fashion risk. That’s why we believe it’s important to infuse your closet with a vibrant piece or two to bring your looks to life—whether it’s a bright sweater, colorful crossbody bag, or non-basic, non-black pair of ankle boots.

From springy florals to pastel-hued velvets, there’s an abundance of  ankle boots on the market that make a major statement as soon as you zip them on. Pair them with a simple outfit to keep everyone’s eyes on the prize or try them with an equally bold ensemble for a maximalist look.

Ahead, click through 17 perfect pairs of non-basic ankle boots, ahead.

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Street style influencer wearing black toe ankle boots
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | My Generation nude snake high heel mid-calf boots

My Generation nude snake high heel mid-calf boots, $50 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Free People flat road western boot

Free People flat road western boot, $178 at Free People

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Street style influencer wearing pink velvet ankle boots
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Dolce Vita Mazey booties

Dolce Vita Mazey booties, $180 at Dolce Vita

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Sorrento olive crushed velvet lace up ankle boots

Sorrento olive crushed velvet lace up ankle boots, $96 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Street style influencer wearing brown suede ankle boots

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Nasty Gal Wish You Woulda suede eyelet bootie

Nasty Gal Wish You Woulda suede eyelet bootie, $70 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Archive Shoes The Madison boot

Archive Shoes The Madison boot, $298 at Archive Shoes

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Street style influencer wearing colorblock ankle boots
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Free People Grove lace-up western boot

Free People Grove lace-up western boot, $99+ at Free People

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Steve Madden Vida black floral ankle sock booties

Steve Madden Vida black floral ankle sock booties, $99 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Street style influencer wearing metallic ankle boots

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Free People Palo Alto western boot

Free People Palo Alto western boot, $248 at Free People

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Stand with Glam block heel bootie in gold

Stand with Glam block heel bootie in gold, $89 at Modcloth

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Street style influencer wearing metallic silver ankle boots
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Dolce Vita Jonn booties

Dolce Vita Jonn booties, $180 at Dolce Vita

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Steve Madden black heeled snakeskin booties

Steve Madden black heeled snakeskin booties, $198 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Street style influencer wearing clear heel ankle boots
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Nasty Gal Just Dance metallic boot

Nasty Gal Just Dance metallic boot, $70 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Keelin snake pointed ankle boots

Keelin snake pointed ankle boots, $49 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Street style influencer wearing white ankle boots

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Rebecca Minkoff velvet Logan bootie

Rebecca Minkoff velvet Logan bootie, $175 at Rebecca Minkoff

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Genuine People leather ankle sock booties

Genuine People leather ankle sock booties, $160 at Genuine People

STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Street style influencer wearing neon bottom ankle boots
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Non-Basic Ankle Boots | Zara printed stretch high heel ankle boots

Zara printed stretch high heel ankle boots, $60 at Zara

