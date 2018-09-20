Noah Cyrus Is Selling a Bottle of Her Actual Tears for $12,000

Noah Cyrus has tears left to cry, and she’s selling them for $12,000. The 18-year-old singer—and little sister to Miley—is selling a bottle of her actual, real-life tears for $12,000, but fans better act fast: There’s only 48 hours to buy them.

Ahead of the release of her new album, Good Cry, on September 21, Cyrus partnered with the clothing company, Pizzaslime, to release a collection of limited-edition merchandise. The collection includes a T-shirt of Cyrus’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, a hoodie with the word sadness and a $12,000 bottle of her tears.

According to the site’s description, the bottle contains approximately 12 of the Cyrus’s tears, which came out of the singer’s eyes “as a result of sadness.” Pizzaslime also warns customers from drinking Cyrus’s tears as they’re “salty” and “super fucking weird” to do so. “Human digestion of these tears is not suggested cause tears are generally pretty salty and that would just be super fucking weird if you drank someone else’s tears,” the description read.

The tears, which are only available for 48 hours, are held in a small glass bottle with a dropper cap and Noah Cyrus Tears written on the outside. It’s unclear why Cyrus was crying so much to produce a bottle’s worth of tears, but one can assume that it was over the singer’s recent breakup with rapper Lil Xan.

After debuting as a couple at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, the two announced their split on social media after Cyrus texted Lil Xan a fake nude picture of singer Charlie Puth, which led to him accusing her of cheating.

Well, that’s one way to make the most of your breakup.