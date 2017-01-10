Nina Dobrev Just Debuted a Lob, and She Looks Totally Different

Last we checked, Nina Dobrev was rocking long layers like a early aughts fashionista who just couldn’t get enough of Claire’s. But apparently she’d decided that she’d had enough of people asking her which way to the nearest Converse outlet, so she ambled into the salon (read: had her hairstylist Riawna Capri pay her a visit) and hit the red carpet with way shorter hair, cut into a lob.

Getting super creative on Instagram, Dobrev wrote, “Short hair. Don’t care🙅🏻😉 New year. New Do(brev). New me 💇🏻 .” Well—if we had a dollar for every time someone said, “Short hair, don’t care” when they got a cut, we’d be millionaires—but she does look great. Here’s Dobrev on the red carpet at the London premiere of xXx: Return of Xander Cage today.

The short layers frame her face beautifully, and showcase her shoulders in this dress. We can tell she’s really feeling her new ‘do—and we don’t blame her. Here’s another look.

And a third, just so you don’t miss how good her highlighter game is on this red carpet.

Yep—nailed it. And the chop looks pretty good too.