Nina Dobrev’s Wild At-Home Cryotherapy Hack

As someone who played a cold-blooded vampire for six years, it makes sense that Nina Dobrev would be a big fan of cryotherapy. For the uninitiated, cryotherapy is a form of medical therapy in which a person’s body is exposed to freezing cold temperature to alleviate muscle pain or swelling. It can take the form of ice baths, face masks, or, most common, entire chambers in which a person’s whole body is submerged in the cold.

And while cryotherapy seems cool for those who don’t mind the cold (calling all the Elsas out there), it can rack up a hefty bill if you’re doing it often. (Business Insider reports that an average session ranges from $70 to $90.) Here’s where Dobrev comes in. The 28-year-old actress seems to have discovered a nifty D.I.Y. hack for at-home cryotherapy that is blowing our minds.

For Harper’s Bazaar, “The Vampire Diaries” star detailed an hour-to-hour playback of her average day. And while most of the actress’s everyday activities seemed pretty ordinary (walking her dogs, eating breakfast Netflixing and chill), Dobrev did sneak in a couple secrets.

After finishing breakfast, which usually includes a protein shake made with banana, spinach, kale, coconut, and peanut butter shipped from Hawaii (fancy!), Dobrev usually heads to her backyard pool for a morning swim. However—get this—she doesn’t keep it heated. Why? To save money on heat, probably—and cryotherapy bills.

“After breakfast I usually go for a swim in the pool. It’s not heated, so it’s kind of like natural cryotherapy,” she said.

Another unusual part of Dobrev’s beauty routine is her shower. Instead of a usual liquid water shower, Dobrev renovated her Los Angeles home to include a steam shower, a trendy bathing alternative in which a humidifying steam generator produces water vapor that is dispersed around a person’s body.

Peanut butter from Hawaii? A steam shower? An at-home cryotherapy chamber? We’d love to see what other secrets Dobrev has hiding in her home.