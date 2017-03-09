Nicole Kidman Finally Explains That Bizarre Clapping at the Oscars

Oscar night was full of surprises this year, and one of them was definitely the fact that Nicole Kidman couldn’t clap. Or so we thought. But as it turns out, she had a very good reason for her strange, Grinch-like clapping, which was much joked and speculated about on the internet. In a word (or a few): the giant borrowed Harry Winston diamond ring she was wearing was to blame.

“It was really awkward,” she said on the Australian talk show “The Kyle and Jackie O Show.”

“I was like, ‘I wanna clap, I don’t wanna not be clapping’—that’d be worse, right? Like, ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?’

Kidman just had to do her best with what she was working with. “So therefore I’m clapping but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not mine—but it was absolutely gorgeous—and I was terrified of damaging it.”

Last we checked, you can clap while wearing a diamond ring, but we get it—that bling was pretty gigantic.