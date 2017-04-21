StyleCaster
Naked Celebrity Instagrams of the Week: Featuring Nicki Minaj

Naked Celebrity Instagrams of the Week: Featuring Nicki Minaj

by
Naked Celebrity Instagrams of the Week: Featuring Nicki Minaj
Guys! It’s time for a roundup of all of the times celebrities stripped down on Instagram week. Are you stoked? As usual, stars used the social media platform as a good excuse to showcase their bodies in various states of undress, proving that there’s nothing like a confident woman and a camera (or an iPhone, let’s be real). All of these women DGAF, and it’s always inspiring and refreshing to see women doing as they please—on and off social media.

This week, we saw Nicki Minaj topless in bondage ropes, Hailey Baldwin in some sexy lewks at Coachella, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian sunning themselves, and Ashley Graham in a bikini—in slow-mo. Ahead, discover all the times celebs got racy on Instagram this week.

Nicki Minaj
"🎀 Happy Easter 🎀 We shootin! 🎥Awww made ya look 👅," she posted.

Photo: instagram / @nickiminaj
Nicki Minaj
Minaj kept the caption for this one short and simple: "💋." Yep.

Photo: instagram / @nickiminaj

Ashley Graham

Graham went in slow-mo mode in the Coachella valley.

The day before, she went fully top-off in Palm Springs.

Photo: instagram / @theashleygraham
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

Coachella!

Photo: instagram / @emrata
x2. 

Photo: instagram / @emrata
Damn! 

Photo: instagram / @alexisren
In Dubai. 

Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
In honor of Kourt's 38th birthday. 

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

Coachella poolside. 

Once again: Coachella. 

Photo: instagram / @haileybaldwin

