Nicki Minaj Quietly Deletes H&M Instagram Posts Amid Backlash Over Racially Insensitive Hoodie

Nicki Minaj is in the hot seat after H&M, who she collaborated with in December for a holiday fashion line, came under fire for a racially insensitive image of a black boy wearing a sweater with the word “monkey.” Fans are calling for the 35-year-old rapper to publicly denounce and part ways with the company amid the backlash.

The Weeknd, who has also partnered with H&M, announced on Monday that he cut ties with company over the photo. “woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @ hm anymore…” he tweeted.

The Weeknd’s decision to remove his support from H&M, which happened after the brand’s picture went viral, spurred fans to call for Minaj to do the same. Considering Minaj’s outspokenness on race, many fans are pressuring her to also end her partnership with H&M. Celebrities like Jesse Williams, Beyoncé, and Kevin Hart, who also have a past with H&M, are facing a similar pressure.

Though Minaj hasn’t publicly spoken out against H&M, she has deleted every sponsored Instagram post promoting her fashion line with the company. Fans were quick to notice the deleted posts, which many considered as an indicator of Minaj’s opinion of the backlash.

H&M has since apologized for the image and removed product from its stores. “We’re deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print,” H&M released in a statement on Instagram.

As for Minaj, only time will tell if she speaks out on the backlash.