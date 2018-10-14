Nicki Minaj’s 19 Most Daring Hair Colors Ever

Queen rapper Nicki Minaj has had a wild career. From her mainstream debut with Lil Wayne on the song “BedRock” in 2009 to her booty-full “Anaconda” video to her fun diss track “Barbie Dreams” on her latest album, Minaj has kept it daring, in both the music and hair departments. She has sported almost every color, including several shades of pink, purple, orange, green, blue and even leopard print.

Minaj entered the music scene with colorful hair and creative, gravity-defying styles, but around 2014, she scaled it back to her natural hair color more and more. Today, she favors pink and purple hues mixed with her natural shade. During this past NYFW, she favored the wet-hair look too, which slightly darkened the colors in her hair. When her latest album, Queen, came out, she had light-orange hair in a high ponytail for her radio show. If there is anything we can count on Minaj for, it’s rainbow hair inspiration and killer tracks.