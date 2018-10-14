StyleCaster
Nicki Minaj’s 19 Most Daring Hair Colors Ever

by
Photo: James Devaney/GC Images; Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Jacopo Raule/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images; Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Queen rapper Nicki Minaj has had a wild career. From her mainstream debut with Lil Wayne on the song “BedRock” in 2009 to her booty-full “Anaconda” video to her fun diss track “Barbie Dreams” on her latest album, Minaj has kept it daring, in both the music and hair departments. She has sported almost every color, including several shades of pink, purple, orange, green, blue and even leopard print.

MORE: 20 Times Celebrities Have Rocked Neon-Colored Hair

Minaj entered the music scene with colorful hair and creative, gravity-defying styles, but around 2014, she scaled it back to her natural hair color more and more. Today, she favors pink and purple hues mixed with her natural shade. During this past NYFW, she favored the wet-hair look too, which slightly darkened the colors in her hair. When her latest album, Queen, came out, she had light-orange hair in a high ponytail for her radio show. If there is anything we can count on Minaj for, it’s rainbow hair inspiration and killer tracks.

Nicki Minaj Purple Hair
Purple Ombré

Minaj wore light-to-dark purple hair to match her outfit for the Daily Front Row Awards during NYFW in September.

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images
Nicki Minaj Pink Hair
Bright Pink

At NYFW's kickoff party with Elle, IMG and E!, Minaj had long crimped pink hair that reached her stomach.

Photo: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
View this post on Instagram

Creamsicle Orange

While recording episode six of her show Queen Radio in August, Nicki sported orange long, wavy hair in a high pony.

Photo: Instagram @nickiminaj.
View this post on Instagram

Bright Yellow

Nicki had bright yellow long hair for the front row of the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week this September.

Photo: Instagram @nickiminaj.
Light Blonde

For the Fendi Spring 2019 show, Minaj sported a short blonde bob with bangs, and she sat next to Fendi creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

Photo: Instagram @nickiminaj.
Nicki Minaj Diesel
Pink-to-Purple Ombré

During Spring 2019 Milan Fashion Week, Minaj stopped by Diesel to promote her part in the brand's "Hate Couture" collection.

Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
View this post on Instagram

Dark Turquoise

For her Diesel "Hate Couture" campaign, Minaj wore long blue hair with bangs and short sides.

Photo: Instagram @nickiminaj.
Blonde with Pink, Blue, Green, Yellow and Purple Dip-Dye

For the front row of the Opening Ceremony show during New York Fashion Week, Minaj had blunt blonde hair with colorful strands showing through.

Photo: Instagram @nickiminaj.
Nicki Minaj Red Hair
Neon Red

Arriving at the Monse Spring 2019 show during NYFW, Minaj sported vibrant short red hair that matched her equally bright sunglasses.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
View this post on Instagram

Peach, Orange, Red Ombré

While performing at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia in early September, Minaj had ombré hair that went from a light peach color to orange to a deep red.

Photo: Instagram @nickiminaj.
Pastel Pink

For the "MotorSport" music video with Migos and Cardi B, Minaj had amazing pastel pink long braided hair, which was done by hairstylist Kim Kimble.

Photo: Instagram @nickiminaj.
Blonde with Red

Minaj had peppermint-like hair, which matched her outfit (of course!), while attending the Philipp Plein show during NYFW in September 2017.

Photo: Instagram @nickiminaj.
Nicki Minaj 2017 MTV VMAs
Half Blonde, Half Pastel Pink

Matching a pink latex bodysuit, Minaj's half-pink, half-blonde hair shined at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj Blue Hair
Light Blue

In September of 2012, Minaj sported this mane of light blue hair at the Betsey Johnson show during NYFW.

Photo: John Parra/WireImage
Nicki Minaj Green Hair
Half Blonde, Half Green

Minaj performed at the Green Auction: A Bid to Save the Earth at Christie's with a Frankenstein's-bride-inspired hairstyle in New York City in 2011.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj Grammy's Leopard Hair
Leopard Print

At the 53rd GRAMMY Awards in 2011, Minaj had blonde hair with leopard print at the base and a dark streak in the top. What a wild look.

Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj BET Green Hair
Lime Green

Back in 2010, Minaj visited BET's 106 & Park at BET Studios in New York City with a bangin' dyed green hairstyle.

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj Orange Hair BET Awards
Bright Orange

While performing at the BET Awards show in 2010, Minaj had bright-orange short, wavy hair. She also won an award that night!

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj Turquoise Hair
Turquoise

In 2010 in Miami, Minaj attended Lil Wayne's Welcome Home party hosted by Cash Money Records with medium-length bright-turquoise hair.

Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

