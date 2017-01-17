Under-$100 Clothes That Only *Look* Expensive

StyleCaster
This year, I made two resolutions, and they’re both directly related to my closet. First, I promised to not spend any money on clothes for the entirety of January—a huge feat for someone who often drops $1,000 on two Zara runs and a Pixie Market order. The second resolution was to make sure I bought only quality products—a restriction I’d tried to abide by after two separate under-$10 workout pants from a store that shall not be named literally ripped at the seams within one week of each other, leaving me in a pre-rowing bind.

But after sitting with it for a while, I realized I didn’t want to say goodbye to that joyous feeling that comes when someone genuinely compliments your leather jacket or bucket bag or knit sweater, thinking it set you back hundreds—possibly even thousands—and you tell them it was less than a hundo. It’s like you gamed the system. You won.

And it turns out, there is a way to buy things that look expensive without blowing your entire paycheck—and after the workout pant incident of December 2016, I know where to look for them: The seams of a pant, the zipper of a jacket, the lining of a shoe, and the quality of the leather—even if it’s faux—are all dead-giveaways of how long it’ll last. Ahead, 25 under-$100 pieces that only look expensive.

1 of 25
ADAY Like a Boss Sweatshirt
ADAY Like a Boss Sweatshirt

ADAY Like a Boss Sweatshirt, $95; at ADAY

Photo: ADAY
Hi Eleven Mini Bucket Bag
Hi Eleven Mini Bucket Bag

Hi Eleven Mini Bucket Bag, $99; at Hi Eleven

Photo: Hi Eleven
H&M Lace Bustier
H&M Lace Bustier

H&M Lace Bustier, $24.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M
Everlane Luxe Wool Square Turtleneck
Everlane Luxe Wool Square Turtleneck

Everlane Luxe Wool Square Turtleneck, $88; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane
& Other Stories Frilled Rib Dress
& Other Stories Frilled Rib Dress

& Other Stories Frilled Rib Dress, $98; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories
Community Ionic Cape
Community Ionic Cape

Community Ionic Cape, $75; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia
ASOS Ultimate Leather Look Biker Jacket
ASOS Ultimate Leather Look Biker Jacket

ASOS Ultimate Leather Look Biker Jacket, $61; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
Club Monaco Bedford Scarf
Club Monaco Bedford Scarf

Club Monaco Bedford Scarf, $99; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco
COS Wavy Stitch High-Neck Top
COS Wavy Stitch High-Neck Top

COS Wavy Stitch High-Neck Top, $99; at COS

Photo: COS
Farrow Henri Blazer
Farrow Henri Blazer

Farrow Henri Blazer, $96; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Jeffrey Campbell Bitsie Woven in Black
Jeffrey Campbell Bitsie Woven in Black

Jeffrey Campbell Bitsie Woven in Black, $56.99; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
J.O.A. Quilted Bomber Jacket
J.O.A. Quilted Bomber Jacket

J.O.A. Quilted Bomber Jacket, $100; at J.O.A.

Photo: J.O.A.
Kimchi Blue Ellie Chenille Mock Neck Mini Dress
Kimchi Blue Ellie Chenille Mock Neck Mini Dress

Kimchi Blue Ellie Chenille Mock Neck Mini Dress, $89; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
Loeil Kei Cuff Shirt
Loeil Kei Cuff Shirt

Loeil Kei Cuff Shirt, $98; at Loeil

Photo: Loeil
Mango Decorative Buckle Boots
Mango Decorative Buckle Boots

Mango Decorative Buckle Boots, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango
Mejuri One Bar Choker
Mejuri One Bar Choker

Mejuri One Bar Choker, $72; at Mejuri

Photo: Mejuri
Nois Ash Blouse
Nois Ash Blouse

Nois Ash Blouse, $95; at Nois

Photo: Nois
Pixie Market Black Croc Fur Handle Bag
Pixie Market Black Croc Fur Handle Bag

Pixie Market Black Croc Fur Handle Bag, $88; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market
River Island Studio Knitted Tie Waist Skirt
River Island Studio Knitted Tie Waist Skirt

River Island Studio Knitted Tie Waist Skirt, $40.50; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
Oak + Fort Pant G29
Oak + Fort Pant G29

Oak + Fort Pant G29; $88; at Oak + Fort

Photo: Oak + Fort
Quilted Tasseled Crossbody Bag
Quilted Tasseled Crossbody Bag

Quilted Tasseled Crossbody Bag, $12.90; at Forever21

Photo: Forever21
Reformation Julius Top
Reformation Julius Top

Reformation Julius Top, $98; at Reformation

Photo: Refomation
Uniqlo MA-Bomber Jacket
Uniqlo MA-Bomber Jacket

Uniqlo MA-Bomber Jacket, $49.90; at Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo
Zara Ribbed Frilled Sweater
Zara Ribbed Frilled Sweater

Zara Ribbed Frilled Sweater, $19.99; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Jacquard Crop Wide Trousers
Jacquard Crop Wide Trousers

Jacquard Crop Wide Trousers, $95; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

