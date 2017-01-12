Class of 2017: The It Girls to Watch This Year

Every year, a new class of It Girls rolls on it, emoji-guns a-blazing. But the old guard (hi, Gigi and Bella Hadid) doesn’t matriculate, exactly—instead, they simply become so famous that it’s no longer necessary to point them out. And this year, there are so many up-and-comers that it was quite honestly hard to choose which to include and which to leave out. Don’t worry, though: We’ve hand-selected the 28 coolest, raddest, most awesomely stylish—and totally unmissable—ladies to watch this year.

Ahead, find our picks for the models, actresses, singers, dancers, and all-around ass-kickers that will define 2017. From more established names like Hailey Baldwin and Lily-Rose Depp (who are poised to get ever more famous this year) to rising stars including Zazie Beetz and Chloe x Halle, click through to discover the best young superstars of 2017.