13 Trends to Help You Ring in the New Year in Style

When you say New Year’s Eve, we say glitter, shine, sequins and all things that are nice in the world. We’re currently gearing up for holiday parties, but let’s be real—New Year’s is probably our favorite, since we don’t have to follow any office dress code or appease the family’s outlook on fashion; it’s a night to embrace our inner sequin-covered goddess and ring in 2018.
Now, let’s talk about the hard part—outfit planning. Are you dressing up, dressing down, trying to look like you’re not even trying or just going all-out?
Ahead, we’ve nailed down 13 trends to help you plan your NYE look, including everything from classic sequin looks, oversized blazers, a much-needed sheer moment, and—our personal favorite—the silk pajama set!
Click through to see all the ideas and get ready to say hello to 2018.
Sequins
Mix and match colors and add a pop of sequins for a final festive touch.
Sequins
Hit the holiday running with an oll over sequin number. To make this look feel more elegant than clubby, ditch the bodycons and look for a longer or boxier silhouette.
Sequins
Dress up your sequin maxi with a tonal blazer and similar accessories.
Sequins
Attending a casual friend party for NYE, but still want to dress up? Mix a sequin top or jacket with distressed jeans and flats. It's the perfect mix between dressy and casual.
Sequins
The struggle between dressing cute and staying warm is all too real on NYE, so our solution is look for a statement coat that you can wear throughout the night.
Blazers
Take your favorite blazer and pair it with your LBD and you have an updated blazer dress. You can also belt an oversized blazer by itself as a dress.
Blazers
Dresses aren't your think? No worries! Pair a matching pair of shorts or mini skirt with an oversized blazer and bralette.
Elevated Jumpsuits
Add a decorative button-up, lace or sheer top underneath a jumpsuit for an updated look.
Elevated Jumpsuits
Add a matching blazer or leather jacket to your jumpsuit for an effortless look.
Faux Fur Baby
Need to add a little wow factor to your look? Add a faux fur shawl or jacket. It can instantly take your jumpsuit or dress to a new party level.
Dress + Shirts
Layer a tee or long sleeve underneath your favorite slip dress from summer. You can even layer a pair of sheer tights and boots for a completed summer to winter look.
Dress + Shirts
Mix and match monochromatic colors for a sophsticated look. Try mixing sequins with a lace shirt, or metallic and denim —either way, this look is sure to be a show stopper.
Pajama Sets
Something you can wear to the party and to the bed? Yes please! Dress up your PJ silk set with heels a colorful bag and jewelry.
Team Kimonos
For the ultimate street style starlett look, pair your party dress with a bright colored kimono or duster jacket and boots or kitten heels.
Trench Dresses
Wrap yourself up in your trench jacket, duster or kimono for the holiday. It's an unexpected outfit and you'll be sure to garner the title of best dressed
The Suit
Loving your power suit from 2017 (so are we) so why not end the year in the suit, but swap out the blouse for a lacey bralette or crop top.
The Suit
Don't have a matching suit? No problem-complementary or constrasting colors make a great suit pair.
The Infamous Mini Skirt
2017 was the year of the mini comback, so style yours with a matching cropped jacket and classic tee.
The Infamous Mini Skirt
Add a metallic piece to the mix for the holiday. Find a skirt, shirt or jacket that helps take the pieces in your closet from 'meh' to party in a couple of seconds.
Simply Sheer
Pair your sheer shirt with high waisted trousers and let the top do the talking.
Simply Sheer
Pair a sheer lace dress with combat boots and oversized blazer for a chill "I just threw this on" type look.
Print meets Print
NYE is the best time for a little outfit experimentation. Pair two bold prints together and see what happens—we promise it'll be fun.
Velvet Crush
Layer on the cozy layers of velvet dresses, robes and accesories for the holiday season.
