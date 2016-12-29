StyleCaster
25 Festive Recipes That Will Impress Your Friends on New Year’s Eve

25 Festive Recipes That Will Impress Your Friends on New Year’s Eve

Photo: Half Baked Harvest

You’ve got the sparkly dress, the shoes, the booze, the friend squad, and the location picked out. It might be the last thing on your mind, but another important component of the perfect NYE is a lot of really good food. Whether you’re hosting at your place, heading to a friend’s, or just plotting your 3AM snack when you get home (OK, well, some of these might not be worth the effort just for that), either way, it’s a long night of fun and partying, and sustenance is key.

These recipes represent the magical intersection of delicious, easy, festive, and party-friendly. They’re not things you’re likely to make on any old Monday night, but they’re also not so fancy you’ll feel guilty digging into them. Oh, and they’ll definitely help mitigate your hangover symptoms the next day, because we all know passing out drunk on an empty stomach is so 2016.

Cheesy Holiday Crack
Cheesy Holiday Crack

Half Baked Harvest

Fig, Bacon, and Blue Cheese Pizza With Balsamic and Caramelized Onions
Fig, Bacon, and Blue Cheese Pizza With Balsamic and Caramelized Onions

Pinch Me I'm Eating

Guacamole Shrimp Wonton Cups
Guacamole Shrimp Wonton Cups

Kim's Healthy Eats

Port Sliders With Goat Cheese and Caramelized Onions
Port Sliders With Goat Cheese and Caramelized Onions

The Brewer and the Baker

Easy Enchilada Cups
Easy Enchilada Cups

Gimme Some Oven

Sun-Dried Tomato and Kalamata Olive Bruschetta
Sun-Dried Tomato and Kalamata Olive Bruschetta

Garnish With Lemon

Crab Rangoon Dip with Crispy Won Ton Chips
Crab Rangoon Dip with Crispy Won Ton Chips

Cake n Knife

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Peas and Crayons

Pesto Parmesan Gougeres
Pesto Parmesan Gougeres

Cooking For Keeps

Cheesy Potato Gratin Stacks
Cheesy Potato Gratin Stacks

Recipe Tin Eats

Candied Bacon Baked Brie
Candied Bacon Baked Brie

Blackberry Babe

Texas Holiday Nachos
Texas Holiday Nachos

Good in the Simple

Blackened Shrimp and Crispy Chilled Cucumbers
Blackened Shrimp and Crispy Chilled Cucumbers

The Wicked Noodle

Homemade Fortune Cookies
Homemade Fortune Cookies

Just a Taste

Gruyere, Mushroom, and Caramelized Onion Bites
Gruyere, Mushroom, and Caramelized Onion Bites

Little Spice Jar

Tortellini Skewers With Olives, Tomatoes, and Cheese
Tortellini Skewers With Olives, Tomatoes, and Cheese

Diethood

Sweet and Spicy Cranberry Cocktail Meatballs
Sweet and Spicy Cranberry Cocktail Meatballs

The Cookie Rookie

Avocado Egg Rolls With Sweet Chili Sauce
Avocado Egg Rolls With Sweet Chili Sauce

Savory Tooth

Baked Buffalo Vegan Taquitos
Baked Buffalo Vegan Taquitos

Veggie Inspired Journey

Ricotta Spinach Calzones
Ricotta Spinach Calzones

Kitschen Cat

Vegan Spinach Dip
Vegan Spinach Dip

No Recipes

Pesto Cheese Twists
Pesto Cheese Twists

Scrummy Lane

Zucchini Parmesan Sliders
Zucchini Parmesan Sliders

Shutter Bean

