25 Festive Recipes That Will Impress Your Friends on New Year’s Eve

You’ve got the sparkly dress, the shoes, the booze, the friend squad, and the location picked out. It might be the last thing on your mind, but another important component of the perfect NYE is a lot of really good food. Whether you’re hosting at your place, heading to a friend’s, or just plotting your 3AM snack when you get home (OK, well, some of these might not be worth the effort just for that), either way, it’s a long night of fun and partying, and sustenance is key.

These recipes represent the magical intersection of delicious, easy, festive, and party-friendly. They’re not things you’re likely to make on any old Monday night, but they’re also not so fancy you’ll feel guilty digging into them. Oh, and they’ll definitely help mitigate your hangover symptoms the next day, because we all know passing out drunk on an empty stomach is so 2016.