Your Everything Guide to New Year’s Eve Dressing

It’s mid-December, which means by now, I’d estimate I’ve been asked about my New Year’s Eve plans about 50 times—at a minimum. The last time I actually made such plans more than two days in advance, on the other hand, was probably 2010. But try as I might, when it comes to the clock striking midnight on December 31, there’s no escaping the hype—there are parties to RSVP to, tickets to buy (or refuse to buy), and, of course, an outfit to plan.

Like Halloween, New Year’s Eve demands at least a modicum of effort in wearing something outside your usual wardrobe. Even it’s just for the Instagram opportunity, something shiny, sequined, or otherwise eye-catching is just short of mandatory for the holiday. Of course, how far you want to take it will depend on what you’re doing: if you’re going to be clubbing till dawn, a metallic slip dress and thigh-high boots is perfectly appropriate; if you’ve been invited to a formal affair, something a little more soigné may be in order, with glitzy accessories to ring in the occasion.

Below, shop head-to-toe outfits for every type of New Year’s Eve party.