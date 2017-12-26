Simple New Year’s Eve Decor Ideas To Ring in 2018

New Year’s Eve is one of the most relaxed holidays we have. There aren’t really a ton of rules for a good NYE party that can’t be broken. Avoid sequins like the plague? There are ways to dress that don’t involve Dynasty-levels of sparkle. And who’s to say you have to wear your hair a certain way? This is the New Year! As far as we’re concerned, this is about letting loose and having fun.

Likewise, no one’s telling you to deck your place out in floor-to-ceiling Gatsby-inspired opulence (but, of course, if you want to, more power to you). The important things, in no particular order are, a) champagne, b) more champagne, c) extra glasses for the champagne, and d) good music to listen to while you drink all the champagne.

So, now that that’s settled, there’s the matter of decor. If you’ve waited until the 11th hour to start, there’s still plenty of hope. A few well-placed balloons or chic streamers can make a remarkable difference. In fact, we’re here to argue that less is more.

We’ve rounded up some super easy ways to decorate for the night, whether your style is understated, overstated, or somewhere in between. Cheers to that!

A version of this article was originally published in December 2015.