Simple New Year’s Eve Decor Ideas To Ring in 2018

Beth Stebner
by
37129 Shares
Photo: A Beautiful Mess

New Year’s Eve is one of the most relaxed holidays we have. There aren’t really a ton of rules for a good NYE party that can’t be broken. Avoid sequins like the plague? There are ways to dress that don’t involve Dynasty-levels of sparkle. And who’s to say you have to wear your hair a certain way? This is the New Year! As far as we’re concerned, this is about letting loose and having fun.

Likewise, no one’s telling you to deck your place out in floor-to-ceiling Gatsby-inspired opulence (but, of course, if you want to, more power to you). The important things, in no particular order are, a) champagne, b) more champagne, c) extra glasses for the champagne, and d) good music to listen to while you drink all the champagne.

So, now that that’s settled, there’s the matter of decor. If you’ve waited until the 11th hour to start, there’s still plenty of hope. A few well-placed balloons or chic streamers can make a remarkable difference. In fact, we’re here to argue that less is more.

We’ve rounded up some super easy ways to decorate for the night, whether your style is understated, overstated, or somewhere in between. Cheers to that!

A version of this article was originally published in December 2015.

 

Quickly make anything festive with spray adhesive and glitter.

Photo: Evite

All you really need are some well-placed streamers and some tape that won't mess up your walls. Bonus points? These bad boys are DIY.

Photo: 100 Layer Cakelet

If the traditional gold and black color palette just isn’t you, try something with silver and white.

Photo: Ruth Eileen Photography

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. You can't go wrong with black, gold, and white streamers and balloons.

Photo: Polka Dot Bride

All of that seem like too much work? Just pick up some black and gold balloons and some curling ribbon for an elevated affair.

Photo: Style Me Pretty

A few pearl-finish balloons, some punch, and some champs goes a long way.

Photo: Honey and Fitz

Most people will be quite busy drinking champagne, but make sure there’s some sugar in the form of macaroons and cake for when people need a boost.

Photo: Alea Lovely

Rebel against glittery and Gatsby-themed anything by taking your décor to a woodsy, rustic place. A few branches and some muslin should do the trick.

Photo: Sunday Suppers

Go glam with an Old Hollywood backdrop and a bar that’s fully stocked.

Photo: Erin Hearts Court

