26 Last-Minute Deals to Buy and Wear on New Year’s Eve

While New Year’s Eve is one of the most fun and festive holidays to get dolled up for, it’s also one of the brokest times of the year for most of us after all our holiday spending. So, how the hell are we supposed to afford a chic new look for the occasion? Look no further than all the New Year’s Eve deals out there.

Many brands, from TOBI to Nasty Gal, have posted amazing discounts that they’re offering just in time to purchase your year-end ensemble and have it shipped to you in time to wear on the 31st. From over-the-top sequin dresses to sexy lace bodysuits, you don’t want to miss out on these steals.

Ready to look gorgeous on a dime? The deals in the slideshow ahead make it easy.