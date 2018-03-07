9 New Sex Toys People Are Buzzing About Right Now

As the winter of 2018 slowly transitions into spring, you might very well be looking for something that will help usher in a newer, more vibrant season. If you’re ready to buzz away the winter blues and get hip to something modern, sexy, sleek and altogether tantalizing, you should probably consider adding a new sex toy to your rotation. That’ll certainly turn the good times up to 11, right?

There are lots of toys to take into consideration when you’re looking to add something new to the mix, so it’s understandable you’ll want to choose just the right toy. But if you’re really looking to switch things up, you should consider adding a new vibrator to your collection. It’s really the best type of toy (if you will) to refresh your bedroom routine while staying hip to the latest sex toy trends. But beyond the vibes, there are plenty of other new products you’ll want to try.

And so on that note, click through to see which buzzworthy new sex toys are worthy of your consideration. You may be surprised at what you find.

Originally posted on SheKnows.