All the Right Moves: 10 Sex Positions to Help You Mix It Up in Bed

Lazy sex syndrome is definitely a real thing—and for good reason. In the heat of the moment, it doesn’t always feel organic to stop what you’re doing and rearrange your bodies and limbs into a new and adventurous position. In other words: Why reinvent the so-called wheel when you can settle into the oh-so-comfortable spoon position, or revert to the position that always, unfailingly gets you off?
I’ll give you a few reasons to consider. First of all, you never know where a different-than-normal position might lead—and while an orgasm might be one of the lucky results of trying something new, it could also simply be a tantalizing way to build things up; a strategy to keep things fresh with your partner; or an excuse to appreciate all the awesome things our bodies can do.
While the 10 positions here don’t require Cirque de Soleil-level athleticism, some require a little more effort (and, occasionally, flexibility) than most of your standard sex positions. And some are minor twists on classics that are just a good reminder to try every so often. Trust: Even incorporating one of these or so per week will add juicy variety to your sexual repertoire that you and your partner will love.
This position is similar to cowgirl, but a little trickier, because you'll be leaning back with your arms supporting your weight, rather than your knees. "Ease into it slowly, and be sure to check in with him, because sudden movements could strain his penis," says sexologist Emily Morse, Ph.D., host of Sex with Emily. "Once you're comfortably in position, move your body up and down or grind back and forth."
Go slowly, and keep in mind that you might not want to try this one if you and your partner aren't at all flexible. "The guy can help to support his partner by slightly bending his knees so she can use his thighs for some support, instead of resting all her weight on her hands," says Morse.
*Gay and hetero-friendly
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen
This one is like girl-on-top, except with the genders reversed. Lie down with your legs straight out, have your male partner straddle you from above, and enter you (you may need to start with your legs wide and his knees between your thighs, and then adjust).
"This position increases the intensity and tightness for both partners," says Morse. "Many women are able to reach orgasm more easily when their legs are clenched closer together, and he'll enjoy the added tightness as he enters. Climax may happen quickly for both of you—you've been warned!"
*Gay and hetero-friendly
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen
Great for partners of all genders and orientations, the absolute 69 is a slight variation on the regular 69 in that one partner is directly on top of the other, facedown. Some sources suggest adding digital penetration to the mix to really take things over the top—assuming your partner is down.
*Lesbian, gay, and hetero-friendly
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen
Lie down on your back and have your partner grab your legs, holding them out in a V-shaped position while kneeling and thrusting. "This position is called 'victory' for a reason, as it allows deep, intense penetration, excellent for G-spot stimulation—and potential orgasm for both partners," says Morse.
*Hetero-friendly
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen
This position is great stimulation for both partners, whether it's two women or a woman and a man. "The intense friction can feel amazing, but don’t forget to use lube and reapply as needed," says Morse. "This way you can keep grinding and the lube will add some needed slip which will not only adds to the intensity, but makes it more slick than dry from the rubbing."
*Lesbian and hetero-friendly
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen
Feeling tired or lazy? Try side to side, which is a slightly more energized and interesting version of spooning. "I often recommend this for times when your energy level doesn't match your desire to have sex," says Morse. "It's an equal opportunity position, where both partners are working at the same intensity and neither has to do more work than the other."
*Hetero-friendly
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen
"This position allows for deep penetration," says Morse. "Just make sure to place a pillow under your head for comfort. Another variation is for the woman to lie all the way back onto the edge of the bed while he enters—this can be a little easier on your neck."
*Gay and hetero-friendly
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen
This is similar to crab, except the bottom partner is sitting up, leaning against a headboard, wall, or supporting themselves with their arms, while the top partner thrusts up and down while facing them. While it might tire your arms out (so don't attempt it after doing, say, crab), it also allows for a lot of flexibility and range of movement, allowing you each to hit the spots that feel best.
*Gay and hetero-friendly
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen
The cross is one of the great under-appreciated, relatively easy, and super-pleasurable sex positions. Lie back, missionary-style, at a right angle to your partner, and curve your knees over his ass/torso while he enters you. It's a unique and super-direct angle for penetration, and while it's less intimate than face-to-face positions, at least you can still make eye contact.
*Gay and hetero-friendly
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen
While it's highly possible you have ample experience with this one, it's worth noting because when the cunninglingus receiver plants their feet on each side of the giver's head (rather than, say, resting them on your partner's back) it allows for intense, concentrated pleasure because your bodies are only touching in that one, super-sensitive area.
*Lesbian, gay, and hetero-friendly
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen
