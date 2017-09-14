StyleCaster
These Colors Are the New Millennial Pink—Here’s How to Wear Them

These Colors Are the New Millennial Pink—Here's How to Wear Them

Photo: STYLECASTER

Hold up: Millennial pink is out? While it’s doubtful that the color that took over 2016 (and continued to be on-trend well into 2017) will completely go away, there are definitely some new color players in the trend game. Say hello to power red and hot pink!

These vibrant shades are sure to turn heads, brighten up your wardrobe, and make you excited to depart from the minimalist, monochromatic trend (though not abandon it completely, of course). It’s all about variety.

So, what’s the best way to incorporate these power colors into your closet? Opt for bold suits you can wear to the office, statement shoes (because statement necklaces were so 2016) and colorful, structured bags. You can completely transform a basic look with a pop of red or pink; plus, you can pair these new, richer hues with your existing millennial pink items.

Click through and shop our favorite power red and hot pink pieces now.

1 of 36
STYLECASTER | These Colors Are the New Millennial Pink
The Girl Boss Jacket

Dahlia Jacket, $1,215; at Stella McCartney

The Office Pant

Milly Stretch Wide-Leg Pants, $177.75 (was $395); at The Outnet

Patchwork Sweater

Red Patchwork Sweater, $49.90; at Zara

Call Me Maybe?

Moschino Silicon iPhone Case, $38.25 (was $85); at The Outnet

Flower Girl

60s Flowers Dress, $187.50 (was $375); at The Kooples

Little Pointed Boots

Pink Pointed Toe Boot, $55.90; at Zara

Retro Jumpsuit

Jan Jumsuit, $98; at Free People

The Red Coat

Angela Long Coat, $495; at Alice + Olivia 

The Perfect Kitten Heel

Ashlyn Suede Bow Pumps, $138; at Ann Taylor

Tassle Earrings

Beaded Tassel Earrings, $24; at Humble Chic

A Bucket Bag

Lancaster Paris Bucket Bag, $240; at Forzieri

The Pretty Tiered Dress

Tiered Pleated Dress, $443; at ASOS

Thigh Highs

Dominique thigh high boots, $129.95; at Steve Madden

Little Pink Dress

Double Layer Dress, $49.95 (was $125); at Rachel Roy

Loafer Mules

BP. Mule, $69.95; at Nordstrom

Little Red Booties

Red Boots, $39.90; at Zara

Floral Blouse

Ruffle Floral Blouse, $54; at ASOS

A Touch of (Faux) Fur

Pick & Mix Scarf, $137; at Wolf & Badger

Pink Mules

Pink Mules, $49.90; at Zara

A Little Kick, a Little Flare

Joss Pant, $78; at Reformation

Add a Little Bow

Claudia Flats, $143 (was $238); at Kate Spade

Statement Top

Red Blouse, $29.90; at Uniqlo

Lace Up Heels

Loeffler Randall Heel, $279 (was $395); at Club Monaco

Pretty in Pink

Rejinna Pyo top, $438; at My Theresa

The Little Red Jumpsuit

Red Jumpsuit, $125; at COS

Party Boots

Gaze Patent Leather Boots, $99.95; at Steve Madden

Ruffled

Ruffle Yoke Sweater, $248; at Kate Spade

Little Pop of Red

Metropolis Top Handle Bag, $328; at Furla

Cigarette Suit Pants

Cigarette Suit Pants; $19 (was $48); at Misguided

Tied Up

Pink Wrap Twist Front Blouse, $42; at Misguided

Let's Get Sporty

Longline Windbreaker Jacket, $58; at Forever21

Suited Blazer

Gabrielle Union Collection Blazer, $89.95; at New York & Company

Suited Pants

Gabrielle Union Collection Wide Leg Pant, $69.95; at New York & Company

Statement Earrings

Bauble Earrings, $38; at Humble Chic

Wrap It Up

Sam Edelman Wrap Around Sandals, $120; at Lord & Taylor

A Girl's Best Friend

Balenciaga Ville Booties, $995; at FarFetch

