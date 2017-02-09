8 Designers to Watch at New York Fashion Week

Some people have holidays and birthdays to look forward to. We have New York Fashion Week. While much of the hoopla surrounding the biannual event is centered around the celebs sitting in the front rows and the outrageous outfits the street style set wears, seeing new collections presented by both established and emerging designers remains the best part of the week.

With the fall 2017 season kicking off today, we’re looking forward to what our favorite designers will be rolling out on the runways. But for every Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Alexander Wang, and Public School, there are new labels—and familiar ones expanding into ready-to-wear—primed to share with them the industry spotlight. We’ve rounded up eight such brands, each making an NYFW debut this season. For inspiration (and a look at what we’ll all be pining for in the future) get to know these names