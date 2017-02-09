StyleCaster
8 Designers to Watch at New York Fashion Week

8 Designers to Watch at New York Fashion Week

8 Designers to Watch at New York Fashion Week
Photo: ImaxTree

Some people have holidays and birthdays to look forward to. We have New York Fashion Week. While much of the hoopla surrounding the biannual event is centered around the celebs sitting in the front rows and the outrageous outfits the street style set wears, seeing new collections presented by both established and emerging designers remains the best part of the week.

With the fall 2017 season kicking off today, we’re looking forward to what our favorite designers will be rolling out on the runways. But for every Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Alexander Wang, and Public School, there are new labels—and familiar ones expanding into ready-to-wear—primed to share with them the industry spotlight. We’ve rounded up eight such brands, each making an NYFW debut this season. For inspiration (and a look at what we’ll all be pining for in the future) get to know these names

Hayley Elsaesser
Hayley Elsaesser

Known for bright, bold prints and nostalgic pop culture refernces, Elsaesser has shown her Katy Perry-approved designs at Fashion Weeks in Melbourne and Toronto. She arrives in New York with a fall collection is inspired by My Little Pony.

hayleyelsaesser.com

Photo: ImaxTree
Hayley Elsaesser
Hayley Elsaesser
Photo: ImaxTree
Hayley Elsaesser
Hayley Elsaesser
Photo: ImaxTree
RtA
RtA

Short for Road to Awe, this brand was launched in 2013 by designers Eli Azran and David Rimokh. The brand's NYFW presentation of of separates—which are expected to be heavy on the denim and leather—comes on the heels of their flagship store opening on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

rtabrand.com

Photo: RtA
RtA
RtA
Photo: RtA
RtA
RtA
Photo: RtA
Chi Zhang
Chi Zhang

Known for runway looks that skew avant garde, Beijing native Zhang founded his eponymous label in 2007. In addition to intricate construction and elaborate runway shows, he's known for reclaiming the phrase "Made in China," which he often emblazons on casual dresses and separates.

zhang-chi.com

Photo: Chi Zhang
Chi Zhang
Chi Zhang
Photo: Chi Zhang
Chi Zhang
Chi Zhang
Photo: Chi Zhang
Ab[Screenwear]
Ab[Screenwear]

Maiyet alum Olya Petrova Jackson blends luxury fabrics with polyurethane panels to create this range of tech-inspired jackets, which has been backed by her former employer Ralph Lauren. After launching in fall 2017, Jackson presents her new collection this week.

abscreenwear.com

Photo: Ab[Screenwear]
Ab[Screenwear]
Ab[Screenwear]
Photo: Ab[Screenwear]
Ab[Screenwear]
Ab[Screenwear]
Photo: Ab[Screenwear]
Theatre Products
Theatre Products

The brainchild of Akira Takeuchi, Theatre Products was founded under the idea that "clothing makes the world a theatre." Indeed, the layered looks and bright prints are quite entertaining, especially when paired with the label's equally punchy accessories, designed by Miwa Morita.

theatreproducts.co.jp

Photo: Theatre Products
Theatre Products
Theatre Products
Photo: Theatre Products
Theatre Products
Theatre Products
Photo: Theatre Products
La Perla
La Perla

After expanding into ready-to-wear last fall and presenting in Milan, the famed lingerie brand arrives stateside. We're expecting more of the label's signature elements: lace, silk, satin, and lots of sex appeal.

laperla.com

Photo: ImaxTree
La Perla
La Perla
Photo: ImaxTree
La Perla
La Perla
Photo: ImaxTree
Linder
Linder

Sam Linder and Kirk Millar founded this NYC-based label in 2013, primarily designing menswear that includes embellished denim and deconstructed shirting. After showing at NYFW: Men's, they're making the jump to women's this season.

linder.nyc

Photo: Linder
Linder
Linder
Photo: Linder
Linder
Linder
Photo: Linder
Mansur Gavriel
Mansur Gavriel

The makers of everyone's favorite bucket bag sent the fashion world into a frenzy last year when they announced a foray into ready-to-wear. The show—likely to be filled with minimalist pieces—is one of the most anticipated of the season.

mansurgavriel.com

Photo: instagram / @mansurgavriel
Mansur Gavriel
Mansur Gavriel
Photo: instagram / @mansurgavriel
Mansur Gavriel
Mansur Gavriel
Photo: instagram / @mansurgavriel

