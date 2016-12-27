The Next Generation of American Models: 20 Faces You Need to Know

The modeling world may have a reputation for being filled with anonymous young women from far-flung countries with tricky-to-pronounce monikers, but there are plenty of American models making waves right now. In fact, some of the hottest models are household names.
Following in the stilettoed footsteps of Cindy Crawford, Erin Wasson, and Karlie Kloss, a new group of homegrown stunners has emerged as the faces to watch, whether for their social media clout and crossover appeal (see: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner) or their powerful “F-you”s to outdated beauty standards (see: Ashley Graham, Hari Nef).
Meet 20 of our favorites — and trust us when we say these are the girls you’ll be seeing everywhere for years to come.
Molly Bair:
With her mile-long legs and otherworldly features, this Pennsylvanian teen has captured the eye of Karl Lagerfeld, Miuccia Prada, and every power player in town.
Photo:
Coach
Gigi Hadid:
Hadid has the 2016 model trifecta on lock: commercial appeal, high-fashion cred, and a social media following the size of a small country. It's no wonder everyone from Vogue Paris to Maybelline has come a-knocking.
Photo:
Getty
Lexi Boling:
With a carefully cultivated bad-girl image and a crew of like-minded friends (see: Binx Walton, Hanne Gaby Odiele, and Catherine McNeil), Chicago-born Boling is a throwback to the days when supermodels were known for their misbehavior. Not that that's stopped her from booking gigs left, right, and center: Mugler, Prada, and Alexander Wang have all tapped her for recent campaigns.
Photo:
Getty
Hari Nef:
Nef is spellbinding as Gittel in Amazon's "Transparent," game-changing as IMG's first transgender model, and a must-follow on Twitter for her work as an activist for the LGBT community.
Photo:
Getty
Peyton Knight:
If anyone best encapsulates the look of Alessandro Michele's ultra-buzzy new Gucci, it's this girl. The St. Louis, Missouri, teen was discovered at age 11, but started modeling in earnest after high school, getting her big break in Alexander Wang's Spring 2016 show. Like in many modeling fairy tales, it was a fateful haircut (this time at the hands of Guido Palau) that catapulted her into the spotlight.
Photo:
Getty
Lida Fox:
Ever since she pirouetted her way into the fashion industry’s consciousness during Saint Laurent’s Dance video, Fox has been a fixture of Hedi Slimane’s cool-girl crowd. On top of her ballet skills, the South Carolina native is an amateur photographer, documenting her genetically blessed friends’ antics on her website, Film Hooligans.
Photo:
Getty
Ashley Graham:
Recently announced as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue's 2016 Rookie of the Year, this size-14 bombshell from Lincoln, Nebraska, has been making waves throughout the fashion industry as a lingerie model and designer and a vocal advocate for body positivity.
Photo:
Eloquii
Binx Walton:
Since skyrocketing to the top of the game as the face of Céline's Spring 2014 campaign, Tennessee-born Binx (née Leona Walton) has been a runway fixture and commercial wunderkind, scoring bookings for Dior, Chanel, Balmain, Alexander Wang, and pretty much every other big-name brand you can think of.
Photo:
Superga
Emily Ratajkowski:
One of the few names on this list that even your little brother will totally know, Ratajkowski has successfully pivoted from a fully nude turn in Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" video to an impressive career as an actor ("Gone Girl") and model (Marc Jacobs, Rag & Bone).
Photo:
WENN.com
Natalie Westling:
Hailing from Scottsdale, Arizona, Westling is a laid-back skater girl with a seriously wide range: To wit: This season, she's starring in Alexander McQueen's ultra-ethereal ads and acting as Vans' sneaker-clad brand ambassador.
Photo:
WENN.com
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner:
Like it or not, the Jenner name is one for the history books, and Kendall has proven time and again that her modeling chops extend way past well-lit selfies.
Photo:
Calvin Klein
Martha Hunt:
A card-carrying member of Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" squad and a Victoria's Secret Angel to boot, this North Carolina native has shown no signs of slowing down since walking her first Fashion Week back in 2007.
Photo:
Victoria's Secret
Vanessa Moody:
If past casting choices have taught us anything, it's that Michael Kors's models have serious staying power, and Moody seems like she'll be no exception. The Texan is a favorite of blue-chip brands like Valentino, Dior, and Fendi, and has the classic good looks to give her widespread appeal.
Photo:
Michael Kors
Jasmine Tookes:
One of the anointed 10 given a pair of Angel wings by Victoria's Secret last year, Tookes is a quintessential California girl with the smile (and bod) to match.
Photo:
Getty
Bella Hadid:
Gigi's younger sis is no slouch in the modeling department herself, with V and Seventeen covers under her belt and runway credits for Marc Jacobs and Moschino (not to mention, of course, that uncanny resemblance to one Jennifer Lawrence).
Photo:
Topshop
Taylor Hill:
The poster girl for crossover appeal, this Midwestern beauty has posed for Victoria's Secret, walked Paris couture, and emerged as a favorite of American Vogue.
Photo:
Getty
Marquita Pring:
One of the stars of Lane Bryant's stunning #ImNoAngel campaign, Pring has spoken out against the term plus size–it's curvy to you, thanks—and posed for Vogue Italia's groundbreaking all-sizes issue.
Photo:
Lane Bryant
Julia Cumming:
One of Hedi Slimane's signature musicians-slash-models, Cumming fronts the band Sunflower Bean and hails from New York City (natch).
Photo:
Saint Laurent
Diandra Forrest:
Shattering beauty norms, walking the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier, and capturing Kanye's attention: It's all in a day's work for the 26-year-old New York native.
Photo:
Getty
Isabella Emmack:
Ever since her freshly shorn pixie cut catapulted her into the big leagues, Emmack has landed an impressive list of runway clients and, this season, a spot in Alexander Wang's mysterious #WangSquad.
Photo:
Wunderkind