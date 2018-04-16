30 Must-Have Neon Pieces to Electrify Your Look

If we’ve learned anything so far in 2018, it’s that this is not the year for minimalist fashion. It’s a maximalist and colorful world we’re living in, and we’re proudly layering ourselves in sequins, ruffles and another current obsession—neon. We never would have thought that neon could be so chic or sophisticated, but the street style images and must-have accessories ahead will instantly change your mind.

If you’re looking to dip a toe into the neon world, we suggest trying a color pop with a great heel, statement bag, or even a subtle earring. Accessories are the easiest way to test out a trend and incorporate it into your everyday life. If you’re looking for a bolder approach, dive on into the neon pool and color block your outfit and accessories.

Regardless, there’s no need to blend into the crowd this season. Peruse the neon stunners ahead to electrify your look in all the right ways.