Need Cold Weather Outfit Inspo? Here’s the Best Fashion at Sundance

The Sundance Film Festival is one of the few places in the world where celebrities stop pretending that the weather is simply a figment of the plebeians’ imagination and dress for the season. This means stars pause on red carpets during the course of the 10-day festival in actual snow boots, their arms inside coat sleeves (instead of wearing coats like capes) and their necks wrapped up in turtlenecks. It’s trippy.

It’s almost like Coachella, where there is a strict celebrity uniform, and unwritten laws that all stars seem to abide by as they pack their suitcases—only instead of flower crowns, it’s wool coats and furry hats. Ahead, discover our favorite weather-appropriate ensembles from celebrities at Sundance, including high-waisted plants from Aubrey Plaza, a most excellent hat from Riley Keough, and insanely gorgeous coats from Elizabeth Olsen and Rooney Mara.