15 Neck Scarves That’ll Upgrade Every Spring Outfit

15 Neck Scarves That’ll Upgrade Every Spring Outfit

by
How to wear a neck scarf
Photo: Getty Images

In the winter, getting dressed is a pretty standard routine of throwing things on until  you feel like you have enough layers to keep warm. In the spring and summer, though, it usually looks something like this: Pick a pair of jeans or a skirt, if it’s warm enough; decide on a t-shirt or lightweight sweater; throw on a pair of sandals; and—wait, is something missing?

Sure, the lack of half-a-dozen layers feels great at first, but the same three-piece formula can get tired—and make you feel like you need something to elevate your outfit. Enter: the neck scarf. You know the neck scarf—in fact, you’ve seen it all over your Instagram feed for the past few seasons. At first, it was a daring way to give any outfit an extra iota of polish, but now, it’s nearly as commonplace—and timeless—as a hand full of delicate rings, or a nameplate necklace.

Ahead, shop 15 neck scarves—including one from ADAY that benefits Vital Voices in honor of International Women’s Day—that you can tuck into your coat pocket just so for now, and tie around your neck until it gets truly Sahara-like out there.

1 of 15

ADAY x Lisa King Scarves, $60 each; at ADAY

Babaton Concentric Square, $40; at Aritzia

A Peace Treaty Clemente Turquoise, $88; at Spring

Willow Knows Silk Handkerchief Scarf, $26.99; at Need Supply

Echo Palm Silk Scarf, $39; at Nordstrom

Gucci Flora Snake Printed Silk-Twill Scarf, $185; at Net-a-Porter

Halogen Skinny Scarf, $15; at Nordstrom

J.Crew Italian Silk Square Scarf in Ornate Floral, $49.50; at J.Crew

Madewell Silk Bandana, $24.50; at Madewell

Need Cohiba Scarf $40; at Need Supply

Equipment Robina Printed Silk Scarf, $69.30; at The Outnet

Marc Jacobs Rainbow Scarf, $175; at Shopbop

Salvatore Ferragamo Circus Print Silk Twilly Scarf, $150; at Shopbop

CJW Brunch Mini Scarf, $145; at CJW

Rockins Multi Paisley Eyes Super Skinny Scarf, $134; at Avenue 32

