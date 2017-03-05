15 Neck Scarves That’ll Upgrade Every Spring Outfit

In the winter, getting dressed is a pretty standard routine of throwing things on until you feel like you have enough layers to keep warm. In the spring and summer, though, it usually looks something like this: Pick a pair of jeans or a skirt, if it’s warm enough; decide on a t-shirt or lightweight sweater; throw on a pair of sandals; and—wait, is something missing?

Sure, the lack of half-a-dozen layers feels great at first, but the same three-piece formula can get tired—and make you feel like you need something to elevate your outfit. Enter: the neck scarf. You know the neck scarf—in fact, you’ve seen it all over your Instagram feed for the past few seasons. At first, it was a daring way to give any outfit an extra iota of polish, but now, it’s nearly as commonplace—and timeless—as a hand full of delicate rings, or a nameplate necklace.

Ahead, shop 15 neck scarves—including one from ADAY that benefits Vital Voices in honor of International Women’s Day—that you can tuck into your coat pocket just so for now, and tie around your neck until it gets truly Sahara-like out there.