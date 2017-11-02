10 Natural Products You Can Use During Sex, From Lube to Food

Sex is a natural part of any healthy lifestyle. And just like we’re cautious about being healthy in other areas of our lives—from our eating choices to our workout regimen and our meditation routine—we should be just as picky when it comes to the products we use in the bedroom.

Here are 10 ways to add some excitement to your sex life, the au naturel way.

Love Your Body

The first step in having a more natural sex life is to love and appreciate your own body—not running to the dermatologist or the nearest beauty counter for a shot of Botox or a round of Coolsculpting. Author of Eco-Sex: Go Green Between the Sheets and Make Your Love Life Sustainable, Stefanie Iris Weiss, notes in a recent column to try a detox to rid the body of toxins, use EWG-approved products to keep the skin looking radiant, and try meditating to rid the mind of all that mental garbage so you feel ready and confident for sex.

Indulge in Natural Aphrodisiacs

Natural foods like dark chocolate, red wine, oysters are far better than reaching for that little blue pill. “You can go even further by opting for vegan and organic aphrodisiacs ,” suggests Weiss. Skip the heavy, tiring, and mood-killing burger and beer dinner. Foods like asparagus, ginger and avocado, have been known to turn on women. Cinnamon, pumpkin, and cayenne are good to get guys revved up.

Slip into Something Naturally Slinky

The old cliche about lingerie to spice up your sex life does work. But forget the mass-produced Victoria’s Secret panties. Weiss suggests slipping on underwear made from natural textiles like organic cotton and bamboo. “Brands like Urban Fox make simple and sexy lingerie that you, your lover and the earth will fancy.”

Lube up with Aloe

Conventional lube likely includes parabens and even some of the “natural” brands still have glycerin, which can strip the vagina of moisture, making it more susceptible to yeast infections, explains psychologist and dating coach, Alex Reddle. “Often used to treat sunburns, aloe vera is extremely skin nourishing and is 100% condom compatible too. Just make sure that you only use pure aloe vera, and not the luminous green gel you might find and some drugstores,” she suggests.

Set the Mood with Soy Candles

Those halogen looking lights are painful for the eyes and are far from flattering. Not only do candles set the mood, they’re relaxing and create a natural, sensual, skin-flattering glow. “Conventional candles are often made from toxic paraffin, (that give many a headache) so go for eco-friendly, fair-trade varieties like A Scent of Scandal, which are vegan with cotton wicks. Essoya Candlesuse non-GMO soy and stimulating essential oil blends,” advises Weiss.

Rub on Some DIY Massage Oil

No need to spend beaucoup bucks on fancy massage oils when you probably already have them in your kitchen. Olive oil and coconut oil are natural ways to spice up foreplay with a sensual massage. Try putting a few drops of lavender and ylang-ylang essential oil (for stress-reduction) or Neroli oil to stimulate libido.

Cool Things Down

What’s more natural than H2O? Try incorporating ice cubes into your sex play. Use them to sensually rub it up and down your partner’s body, or pop it in your mouth for an oral sex surprise. You’d be surprised at how far a little frozen H2O can go in the bedroom.

Try Almond Oil as Lube

Just like coconut oil, sweet almond oil is naturally skin-nourishing as it is easily absorbed. It also smells and tastes great too, and is available from most health food stores, says Reddle. “Bear in mind that oils are not compatible with condoms, as they will destroy the latex, leaving you vulnerable to STIs and risk of pregnancy,” she adds.

Eat Up

Ditch the silicone and plastic dildos and vibrators for a cucumber or an orange. Yes, we’re serious. Pretty much anything resembling a penis can be used for penetration—cucumber, zucchini, Japanese eggplant. You can also try rolling a medium sized round fruit like a plum or orange in a circular motion over your clit or the tip of his penis for some fruitful stimulation. Just avoid hot peppers. Any capsaicin leakage could cause severe pain!

Grab Some Coconut Oil or Shea Butter

Good for moisturizing hair, cooking food, removing makeup…is there anything coconut oil can’t do? If replacing your OTC lube with coconut oil, make sure to use 100% virgin coconut oil. Not only is it a good natural alternative, it smells and tastes good. Shea butter is also great as it is naturally good for healing burns, and steroidal that means even when thrusting is hardcore, it reduces it.