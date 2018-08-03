Naomi Campbell Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors at 48 with a Sexy Bikini Selfie

Naomi Campbell sure knows how to do a clapback. The 48-year-old model took to her Instagram on Wednesday to shut down rumors that she’s pregnant with her first child in the most Naomi-Campbell way possible: with a sexy bikini selfie.

Speculation began that Campbell is pregnant on Tuesday when her rumored boyfriend, Grimes MC Skepta, posted a mysterious sonogram on his Instagram. The picture featured an outline of a baby with the title, Baby Adenuga. Skepta captioned the Instagram with a simple red-rose emoji, which only stirred the pot even more.

🌹 A post shared by Skepta (@skeptagram) on Jul 30, 2018 at 8:41am PDT

Not having false rumors spread about her, Campbell took to her Instagram a day after to set the record straight. Of course, instead of addressing the speculation head-on, Campbell took the subtle route by ‘gramming a sexy selfie of her in a small black bikini where she isn’t even showing a trace of a baby bump. The picture featured Campbell on the staircase of a yacht, looking off in the distance and showing off her flat stomach.

“HAPPY 1st Of AUGUST MY LOVES ♥️🖤🙏🏾📸,” she captioned the picture.

Leave it to Campbell to turn a bikini picture into a clapback. On another note, what does Skepta’s sonogram actually mean?