Naked Celebrity Instagrams: Hailey Baldwin in Just a Pair of Briefs

It’s that special time, folks: Another week has passed, which means we’re due for our weekly roundup of naked celebrity Instagrams. Fridays bring the weekend, which is wonderful, but first, it’s time to flip through the naked Insta roundup.
This week, we saw lots of models in bikinis as usual, including Josephine Skriver by the pool, Iskra shouting body positivity from the rooftops, and, of course, Emily Ratajkowski at Coachella. We also saw a couple of belfies, from Alexis Ren (her first ever, she noted, which we deeply doubt) and Shay Mitchell (to celebrate her 30th birthday). Ahead, find the 17 most naked Instagrams of the week.
Hailey Baldwin
"Fresh faced from inside my @elleusa cover," she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @haileybaldwin
Amber Rose
Just Amber Rose in a corset bra contraption, nothing to see here.
Alexis Ren
Flaunting it for streetwear label Hera London.
Photo:
instagram / @alexisren
Alexis Ren
"My first Belfie," Ren noted.
Photo:
instagram / @alexisren
Emma Roberts
In a rare moment of semi-nudity.
Photo:
instagram / @emmaroberts
Iskra
The model took to Instagram to share a bikini pic—and a body-positive message. "Many of us have been going through life blaming our bodies," she wrote. "Instead of blaming your body respect it, look after it and see it as your home." She added, "Try to work together in harmony and then believe that anything is possible because our thoughts become our actions and reality." Preach.
Photo:
instagram / @iskra
Jordyn Woods
I feel like the caption for this one should be, "Kylie Wuz Here," rather than simply, "🌹."
Photo:
instagram / @jordynwoods
Bella Thorne
"This is how I sleep at night...including the wig," she joked.
Photo:
instagram / @bellathorne
Shay Mitchell
"I've been thinking about turning 30 prettttttty much since I turned 18 (now what)," she wrote. "I'm so happy about how all of the years in between turned out and I can't wait for what's to come. This birthday has been the BEST one yet thanks to all the incredible people in my life who made it so, so special. Thank you. And thank you guys for all of your amazing support throughout the years. So for now, I'll wave goodbye to my 20s and walk happily into my 30s (holding a glass of rosé on a beach, naturally 😉) ✌🏼2️⃣0️⃣'s✨🎂 #iusedtothink30wassoold 👉🏼👵🏽." Nothing like sharing a belfie to celebrate your 30th, amirite?
Photo:
instagram / @shaym
Josephine Skriver
Photo:
instagram / @josephineskriver
Josephine Skriver
"Hotel pools 💦," she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @josephineskriver
Candice Swanepoel
"Fun day with my homies. Missed you all! #bluejeanbaby 👖💙🇺🇸," she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @angelcandices
Candice Swanepoel
Photo:
instagram / @angelcandices
Elsa Hosk
Hosk thanked French mag Madame Figaro "for having me on your cover wearing only @biotherm." Indeed.
Photo:
instagram / @hoskelsa
Elsa Hosk
Photo:
instagram / @hoskelsa
Lily Aldridge
Photo:
instagram / @lilyaldridge
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo:
instagram / @emrata