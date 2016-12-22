The 50 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Photos of All Time

The public has had a fascination with naked celebrities since long before the dawn of the internet age, but social media has definitely taken celebrity nudes to the next level.

Almost every day there’s a new (very) public photo to gawk at that shows a star in various forms of undress — and we’re not talking about the poor stars whose personal pics get leaked. There a ton of celebs who love posting naked photos on Instagram for all to see. Obviously, many make headlines for looking like full-on porn pics (Kim Kardashian‘s nude curves, Amber Rose‘s topless shenanigans, Rihanna’s naked ass), while others don’t get quite as much public attention — but they definitely captured ours.

Here are the 50 most naked celebrity Instagram photos we’ve come across in our social media travels.

Instagram/@KimKardashian

The selfie that started a feud

In March 2016, Kim Kardashian posted this sexually-charged very naked photo that started a Twitter war between the reality star, Chloe Moretz, Bette Midler, and Piers Morgan.

Instagram/@DemiRose

The “you probably don’t know her, but she looks good naked” selfie

Instagram hot-girl Demi Rose didn’t earn her 2.5 million followers for nothing.

Instagram/@aubreyoday

The “Oh, so that’s your ass” photo

Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day lets her followers get VERY intimate.

The “liberated” naked photo

During the aforementioned feud, Kim posted another nude snap, and captioned it “liberated.”

The “happy birthday to me?” photo

Insta model Marilyn Hue wants to celebrate. Naked.

The “damnnnn, Gigi Hadid looks good naked” Vogue cover

In February 2016, Gigi posted a hot-as-hell naked photo of her Vogue Paris cover.

The naked 8 ball photo

Amber Rose is the queen of the raunchy naked photo, as evidenced by this one on the pool table, with her ass on full display.

Coco Austin’s naked ass Instgram.

We called it an “OMG photo” because that’s exactly what we said when we saw it. Ice-T‘s wife and the reality star captioned this gem: “dedicate this pic to my fitness app and it’s also one of Ice’s favorites. …Yes, the nipples are blurred out..you can get my fitness app by searching “Coco’s Workout World” in iTunes for iphones.. Later this year it will come out for Android

Kim Kardashian’s ass-in-a-white-bathing-suit picture.

Just when we thought Kim might consider taking a break from the porn-style selfies after having her daughter North, she posted this gem in October 2013. Needless to say, it caused something of a stir.

Kim Kardashian’s totally naked pic.

Kim also posted this outtake from her British GQ shoot, with the caption “#BritishGQ Styled by Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele, Hair by Serge Normant, MakeUp by Jeanine Lobell.” Styled?!

The “Can’t look away” photo

Seriously, it’s impossible.

Nicki Minaj’s exposed boobs-and-no-bra picture.

Nicki Minaj typically gets noticed for her crazy hair and wild outfits, but in September 2013 she had the brilliant idea of wearing an extra-cropped Moschino jacket mostly unbuttoned sans bra. The worst-slash-best part? The rapper not only posted the above to Instagram, but decided to wear it during an appearance on the “Ellen Degeneres” show. A master class in elegance, people.

Rihanna’s “Thanks for the boots, Prada!” picture.

Lest you thought the humble thank you note was a thing of the past, behold the above photo, which was posted to Rihanna’s Instagram in March 2013. The snap was a thank you message to Miuccia Prada for designing a pair of custom thigh-high boots for the singer, which she was thrilled about, as evidenced by the naked-ass photo’s eloquent accompanying text: “Gotcha bitch tip toeing on my marble flo’!!! Sick ass custom Prada boots! Miuccia you RULE!!! Thank you.”

Miley’s Wrecking Ball picture.

If there’s one thing we learned recently it’s that Miley Cyrus is really shy, insecure, and absolutely hates showing off her body. Loosen up, girl!

Heidi Klum’s “I’m still hot at 40—I swear!” picture.

How sly, Heidi: posting a seemingly innocent Instagram photo at the beach with a cute little sand smiley face on your stomach. Wait, what are those things at the bottom? Oh right, your bare breasts.

Naya Rivera’s insane boob job picture.

Naya posted an Instagram photo of herself and fiancé Big Sean in March 2014. It wouldn’t be all that different from your standard, run-of-the-mill narcissism we’ve all grown accustomed to seeing on social media, except for the fact that the “Glee” star suddenly has massive boobs.

Aubrey O’Day’s “I got skinny again!” picture.

You might recall that O’Day—part of Diddy’s girl group Danity Kane—went from being super-fit to, well, quite a bit curvier in recent years (it was talked about on her former Oxygen reality show—we’re not being mean.) However, in 2013 she seriously got her body back and—naturally—has been posting nearly-naked pictures ever since.

Aubrey O’Day’s “good morning world” picture.

O’Day also posted this gem in March 2014 with the caption “morning. cereal and… “

Instagram/@Ini.Helen

The “um, is that thing real?” photo

Insta hot-girl Ines Helene had commenters ass-king (get it) that very question.

Lady Gaga’s Artpop preview picture.

Before her very naked V magazine cover surfaced, the same photo of Lady Gaga appeared on Instagram in a pic posted by photography duo Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, who shot the pop star for the magazine’s cover.

“Get ready world for our pics of @ladygaga for @vmagazine !kisses iv #artpop,” the pic was captioned.

Kylie Jenner’s slightly inappropriate pic.

We’ve been talking a lot about whether the teen got a brand new face with plastic surgery lately, and it seems she’s not only limiting her Instagram snaps to show it off. In March 2014, Kylie posted this photo of her and her friends in skimpy bikinis.

Eva Marie’s bikini photo.

E!’s reality hit “Total Divas” is about the women of the WWE, so it shouldn’t be too shocking that they love posting semi-naked pics to Instagram.

The Kylie and Kim face off in the same bikini photo.

Anyone else sick of seeing the Kardashian family in their bikinis on Instagram? In March 2014, Kylie posted a photo of her black swimsuit, and her older sis Kim posted her body in the same black suit a few days later. Competition much?

Adrienne Curry’s casually naked pic.

You may remember Curry from her early-2000s win on “America’s Next Model” and a few other reality shows, but it seems these days, she’s more into posting very revealing body shots to Instagram. This one was captioned “Taking a break from cleaning&laundry2 enjoy the simple pleasures..purrs&flesh!”

Anastasia Ashley’s white bathing suit photo

Kim K. isn’t the only one who can post naked ass shots in a white bathing suit—pro surfer Ashley posted a similar pic around the same time (and generally loves to show her body on Instagram.)

Selena Gomez’s wrapped in curtains photo

It appears Ms. Gomez really wanted to show off her bod on Insta, but needed to find a, uh, tasteful way to do it.

The “Coffee Anyone?” Photo

Insta model Alyssa Arce really wants to know. Without clothes.

Kesha’s ass photo

In October 2013, Kesha (who’s since dropped the “$”) posted this NSFW photo of her bare ass in a thong, prompting many media outlets to label her a Miley Cyrus wannabe.

Paulina Gretzky’s bikini shot.

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky’s daughter is hot—and knows it. Her social media accounts are filled with semi-naked photos, and this one is no exception

Miley Cyrus’s bath shot.

Miley Cyrus definitely isn’t afraid of posting NSFW photos… and this one is no different. This photo of the singer was taken by her BFF Cheyne Thomas. Talk about invasion of privacy… but Miley definitely doesn’t seem to mind.

Kendall Jenner’s waist-down photo

As evident by the many photos above, the Kardashains are huge fans of showing a little skin on social media. Kendall proves to be no different, posting this photo on Instagram with the caption “road trippin like.” Note the precariously perched toy car on her ass.

Rihanna’s cleavage pic

If you’re posting a photo of nothing but your boobs, you’re just asking for attention… right Rihanna? I guess she doesn’t call herself “bad” for nothin’!

Nicki Minaj’s lounging lingerie pic

Ass out, boobs out, everything out! Nicki Minaj posted this photo of herself casually lounging on a white feathered carpet in barely there lingerie and gold-and-white heels.

Kylie Jenner’s sexy bikini selfie

Kylie Jenner is almost as big of a fan of selfies as her older sister Kim—and she definitely doesn’t shy away from a sexy bikini selfie. The youngest Kardashian has become notorious for her provocative social media accounts and age-inappropriate selfies. Case in point above.

Gigi Hadid’s naked couple photo

Budding supermodel Gigi Hadid posted this photo of herself and her musician boyfriend Cody Simpson to Instagram a few weeks ago. This photo was taken for the Towel Series by Mario Testino and is definitely steamy.

Aubrey O’day’s bottomless photo

Celebs love finding new ways of hiding the downstairs goods. Winner for most creative: Aubrey O’day with her strategically placed Santa hat.

Lady Gaga’s doggie/boobie pic

For some reason, celebs think adding a puppy to a naked selfie makes it less NSFW. This isn’t really true but you can’t deny that Lady Gaga’s dog looks adorable here—even if he is cuddling up to her naked boobs.

Amber Rose’s barely there lingerie photo

Amber Rose definitely isn’t afraid of sexuality and fills her Instagram with sexy pics. She captioned this photo ” U guys love slut shaming Huh? Good. I feed off that shit. #HowtobeAbadBitch.” Bad bitch you are, Amber.

Chelsea Handler’s bare butt shot

Well, that’s interesting, Chelsea. When the comedian posted this photo of her exposed rear end, it wasn’t the first time she challenged Instagram’s nudity policies—she had previously posted another photo of her naked ass side by side Kim K’s Paper Magazine cover. She definitely isn’t afraid of a little nudity or a little controversy.

Miley Cyrus’s pasties photo

If you can’t show nipple on Instagram, cover them with pasties, as modeled by Miley Cyrus. Surprisingly, she is actually more clothed than usual in this shot—but she’s definitely not leaving much to the imagination. P.S. The double “Js” are for Joan Jett… not a marijuana reference.

Rihanna’s naked Esquire pic

The singer posted a series of photos from her spread with Esquire magazine, all of which feature her posing almost totally naked. Her jeans aren’t really serving their purpose here—may we suggest a belt, Riri?

Adrianne Curry’s totally naked pic

The original Top Model has kept herself relevant by keeping her Instagram feed full of sexy pics sans clothes. Her use of a men’s sneaker to cover her lady parts is something we haven’t seen before. Points for creativity, Adrianne!

Charlotte McKinney’s skimpy bikini photo

Budding model Charlotte Mckinney definitely flaunts what she’s got. This teeny tiny bikini reveals some serious side boob and a whole lot of skin.

Miley Cyrus’s nip-slip snap

We aren’t really sure what’s going on this photo, but we do know that we’re seeing a little nip, despite Miley’s editing attempts.

Kim Kardashain’s naked ass on Paper Magazine‘s cover

Kim K’s Paper Magazine spread was perhaps the raciest thing to hit pop culture since her sex tape. The rest of the photos in the spread are even more NSFW than this bum shot, but Kim chose to Instagram this internet-breaking photo.

A little bit lower and looser and those sweatpants just wouldn’t be on—eh, Justin? The pop star loves a good shirtless photo, accompanied by super low-rise pants to show off his “V” and washboard abs.

Chrissy Teigen’s sexy granny panties photo

Chrissy Teigen, despite her granny panties, still looks extremely sexy (and extremely NSFW) in this topless, legs-spread photo. She captioned the photo “tried to think of something witty but basically just painting myself in makeup and wearing granny panties.” At least she owns the fact that she’s posting a sexy selfie just to post a sexy selfie.

Paris Hilton’s nothing-but-shoes photo

Paris Hilton, reality star turned female DJ, posted this photo to Instagram. She has absolutely nothing on except a pair of killer heels and a head full of extensions.

Kendall Jenner’s topless, exposed underwear photo

Celebs are huge fans of showing off their #calvins, and Kendall is definitely doing that in this photo. We spy a little under boob and a whole lot of underwear.