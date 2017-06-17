21 Reasons the Mule Shoes Trend Isn’t Going Away Any Time Soon

Every season, there are a few standout trends that take a while to pick up, then surprise us with their staying power: A few years ago, it was off-the-shoulder tops; then came the rise and sustained popularity of wide-leg pants. This time around, it’s the ever-popular mule shoe.

The backless shoe trend could have just been a blip on the sartorial radar, but they had other plans: Mules ascended to trend-status around this time last year, and given the near-dozens of iterations that have popped up to stay weather-appropriate (see: flat mules, chunky-heeled mules, double-strap mules, and even closed-toe mules for winter days when putting on booties for the fourth week in a row was just too much to ask), it seems they’re here to stay.

Ahead, shop our favorite timeless mule shoe styles—no matter your budget.