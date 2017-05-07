StyleCaster
See the Best Looks from the MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

by
Photo: Getty Images

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are underway tonight in Los Angeles, marking the first time the network has included small-screen stars in its annual celebration of Hollywood actors. For the red carpet, this means we’ll get to see Taraji P. Henson, Millie Bobby Brown, and the cast of 13 Reasons Why alongside movie stars such as Emma Watson, Amy Schumer, and Hailee Steinfeld. (Allison Williams will be repping both sides of the aisle for her roles in Girls and Get Out.)

The red carpet starts at 7 p.m. EST and the show begins at 8, so stay tuned for the best celebrity looks of the night. We’ll be updating the gallery as they roll in.

1 of 16
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
Photo: Getty Images
Issa Rae
Issa Rae
Photo: Getty Images
Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg
Photo: Getty Images
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Photo: Getty Images
Holland Roden
Holland Roden
Photo: Getty Images
Shelley Henig
Shelley Henig
Photo: Getty Images
Cierra Ramirez
Cierra Ramirez
Photo: Getty Images
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus
Photo: Getty Images
Debby Ryan
Debby Ryan
Photo: Getty Images
Madelaine Petsch
Madelaine Petsch
Photo: Getty Images
Isabela Moner
Isabela Moner
Photo: Getty Images
Kat Graham
Kat Graham
Photo: Getty Images
Alex Hudgens
Alex Hudgens
Photo: Getty Images
Jess Bauer
Jess Bauer
Photo: Getty Images
Storm Reid
Storm Reid
Photo: Getty Images
Rebecca Black
Rebecca Black
Photo: Getty Images

