StyleCaster
Share

Fashionable TV & Film Characters Who Would Make Perfect Halloween Costumes

What's hot
StyleCaster

Fashionable TV & Film Characters Who Would Make Perfect Halloween Costumes

by
TV/Film Character Halloween Costume Ideas
10 Start slideshow
Photo: The CW. Paramount Pictures. MGM Distribution Co. Warner Bros. Pictures. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

We love Halloween as much as the next person, but each year, we wonder if it’s worth it to spend tens (and sometimes hundreds) of dollars on a costume only to wear it once. There has to be a way to be both frugal and festive. And though there are no dirt-cheap Halloween costumes (unless you’re taking the DIY route or sticking some cat ears on and calling it a day), there are a lot of ways to get more bang for your buck.

MORE: 12 Incredible Pop-Culture Moments from 2018 to Re-Create for Halloween

That’s where TV and film characters, such as Clueless‘s Cher Horowitz and Riverdale‘s Betty Cooper, come in. Not only are these characters iconic, making for the perfect, recognizable Halloween costume, they’re also pretty darn stylish, meaning that you might be able to repurpose some of their clothes post-Halloween day. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 10 fashionable TV and film characters who would make awesome Halloween costumes. Here’s how to re-create their looks with clothes you’ll actually wear again.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10
Jenna Rink from "13 Going on 30"
Jenna Rink from "13 Going on 30"

Jenna Rink from 13 Going on 30 is a fashion icon, and we won't hear otherwise. One of the character's most memorable looks is the rainbow-striped dress she wore when leading a bored-out-of-their-minds party into a flash mob of Michael Jackson's "Thriller." In addition to the dress, the look includes a big butterfly necklace, a red nylon clutch and a headband-accented updo for that extra middle-school flair.

Rainbow mini dress, $30 at Urban Outfitters; butterfly pendant necklace, $45 at Sincerely Silver; red nylon beauty bag, $10 at Amazon

Photo: Columbia Pictures.
Cher Horowitz from "Clueless"
Cher Horowitz from "Clueless"

No Halloween passes without a hundred thousand people dressing like Clueless's Cher Horowitz. The teen is a fashion favorite, and her signature look—a yellow plaid schoolgirl outfit—is one of the easiest to find on the market. Plus, who wouldn't want to mix and match the pieces post-Halloween?

Yellow plaid skirt, $59 at Urban Outfitters; yellow plaid blazer, $42 at ASOS; yellow plaid blazer, $20 at Charlotte Russe

Photo: Paramount Pictures.
Rachel Chu from "Crazy Rich Asians"
Rachel Chu from "Crazy Rich Asians"

Crazy Rich Asians made a splash at the box office this summer—in no small part due to its extravagant, luxurious costumes. One of the most iconic looks from the film is Rachel Chu's blue tulle dress, which she wears to a wedding after a long getting-dressed montage. The look includes a floor-length light blue gown, with tulle details on the shoulders and waist that look like flowers.

Blue maxi dress, $44 at ASOS; blue maxi dress, $58 at Lulus; blue maxi dress, $103 at ASOS

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures.
Jessica Jones from "Jessica Jones"
Jessica Jones from "Jessica Jones"

Jessica Jones might wear variations of the same outfit on her self-titled Netflix show, but there's no denying that she has a uniform. The hero is often seen with a leather jacket, light-washed jeans and black military boots—essentials that almost anyone owns.

Black biker jacket, $78 at Gap; light-washed jeans, $98 at Free People; black military boots, $110 at Aldo

Photo: Netflix.
Mia Dolan from "La La Land"
Mia Dolan from "La La Land"

If you've watched La La Land, you likely recognize Mia Dolan's yellow dress from the film's signature dance number in Griffith Park. Though it's hard to find Mia's exact dress—which features a medium-sized flower on it—there are a lot of similar flouncy yellow dresses that could easily sub in. Find some friends to dress in blue and red, and you've got Mia's roommates.

Yellow skater dress, $13 at Forever21; yellow midi dress, $62 at Lulus; yellow lace midi dress; $132 at Bloomingdales

Photo: Summit Entertainment.
Elle Woods from "Legally Blonde"
Elle Woods from "Legally Blonde"

From the minute she debuted on screen, Legally Blonde's Elle Woods was an icon. The character was known for her all-pink outfits, and though her look here has blue and purple accents, it came at a pivotal point in the film: when Elle declared once and for all that orange is not the new pink. The look includes a pink newsboy-inspired cap, a rainbow off-the-shoulder top and, of course, a small dog. (You can use a live one, but we provided a stuffed option just in case.)

Pink newsboy cap, $7 at Gravity Trading; off-the-shoulder blouse, $23 at Love Culture; stuffed Chihuahua, $20 at Amazon

Photo: MGM Distribution Co.
Betty Cooper from "Riverdale"
Betty Cooper from "Riverdale"

From Veronica Lodge's preppy-goth chic to Cheryl Blossom HBIC aesthetic, there are a lot of outfits to love on Riverdale. But our pick for the most recognizable is Betty Cooper's crown sweater from Jughead's 16th birthday. In addition to the sweater, the look includes a white button-up shirt and dark jeans. Oh, and of course, Betty's signature bouncy ponytail.

Crown sweater, $35 at Look Human; white dress shirt, $55 at Everlane; dark-washed jeans, $60 at Madewell

Photo: The CW.
Eleven from "Stranger Things"
Eleven from "Stranger Things"

Stranger Things has had two seasons and 25 episodes, but no outfit on the show is as iconic as Eleven's Eggo look from season one. The outfit, which was worn when Eleven stole a few boxes of Eggo waffles from a grocery store, includes a blue bomber jacket, a white dress and some boxes of Eggos.

Blue bomber jacket, $23 at Forever21; white swing dress, $10 at Shein; Eggo frozen waffles, $2 at Amazon

Photo: Netflix.
Lara Jean Covey from "To All the Boys I've Loved Before"
Lara Jean Covey from "To All the Boys I've Loved Before"

Let's face it: Almost everything Lara Jean Covey wears in To All the Boys I've Loved Before is worthy of re-creating. The character has a wardrobe that transcends generations, which is why we're focusing on her most-seen outfit: the one on the movie poster. The look includes a plaid skirt, a pink cardigan and a gray pullover-like sweater underneath.

Pink cardigan, $13 at H&M; plaid skirt, $13 at Shein; gray pullover, $80 at J.Crew

Photo: Netflix.
Dolores Abernathy from "Westworld"
Dolores Abernathy from "Westworld"

Dolores Abernathy from Westworld might not be known for her fashion, but there's no denying that she's served a few memorable looks while freeing her fellow AIs. In season two, the character spends most of her time in a prairie-inspired outfit, including a leather cross-body bag, blue maxi skirt and white lace top.

Blue chambray maxi skirt, $31 at Lulus; white sheer top, $16 at Forever21; brown cross-body bag, $28 at Target

Photo: HBO.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Fall Animal Prints Are Brighter and More Saturated Than Ever
  • Jenna Rink from "13 Going on 30"
  • Cher Horowitz from "Clueless"
  • Rachel Chu from "Crazy Rich Asians"
  • Jessica Jones from "Jessica Jones"
  • Mia Dolan from "La La Land"
  • Elle Woods from "Legally Blonde"
  • Betty Cooper from "Riverdale"
  • Eleven from "Stranger Things"
  • Lara Jean Covey from "To All the Boys I've Loved Before"
  • Dolores Abernathy from "Westworld"
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share