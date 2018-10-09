Fashionable TV & Film Characters Who Would Make Perfect Halloween Costumes

We love Halloween as much as the next person, but each year, we wonder if it’s worth it to spend tens (and sometimes hundreds) of dollars on a costume only to wear it once. There has to be a way to be both frugal and festive. And though there are no dirt-cheap Halloween costumes (unless you’re taking the DIY route or sticking some cat ears on and calling it a day), there are a lot of ways to get more bang for your buck.

That’s where TV and film characters, such as Clueless‘s Cher Horowitz and Riverdale‘s Betty Cooper, come in. Not only are these characters iconic, making for the perfect, recognizable Halloween costume, they’re also pretty darn stylish, meaning that you might be able to repurpose some of their clothes post-Halloween day. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 10 fashionable TV and film characters who would make awesome Halloween costumes. Here’s how to re-create their looks with clothes you’ll actually wear again.