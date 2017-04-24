9 Epic Mother’s Day Ideas From Pinterest Your Mom Will Never Expect

Moms deserve the best—we all know that. And with Mother’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to pull out all the stops with the most thoughtful and unexpected gift ideas your mom will truly appreciate and actually utilize on a daily basis.
Finding a present worthy enough for the No. 1 Queen in your life is no easy task, but in the slideshow above, we present 9 non-basic gifting ideas that will have you rethinking that same ol’ card-and-flowers situation.
Just a reminder: these wondrous gifts are for your mother—though we’re sure if you ask nicely, she’ll share the wealth with her favorite child as well.
Originally published April 2016. Updated April 2017.
These floral bath salts are not only detoxifying, but the presentation is so damn pretty, your mother may choose to keep these concoctions on permanent display. All that's needed is a blend of Epsom and sea salts, an essential oil, coconut oil, and dried florals or herbs.
Photo: Simone LeBlanc
These floral teabags are so simple to make, you'll be surprised you haven't thought of this before. Just snip off the teabag tabs and attach a flower instead. Easy, peasy.
Photo: The Kipi Blog
If at first glance you thought these were healing crystals, think again. These marbled beauties are handmade gemstone soaps made with food coloring, and opaque and clear soap bases.
Photo: Honestly WTF
If scrapbooking is a favorite pastime of your mom's, introduce her to a modernized take with customized Chatbooks. This affordable service creates beautifully bound hardcover books with images that you select directly from Instagram. How's that for a double-tap experience?
Custom Chatbooks, from $14; at Chatbooks
This gorgeously arranged set—which includes a teapot, tea cups, a tea selection, a deliciously scented soy-wax candle, a facial steam, as well as several other luxurious items—is a beautiful and convenient way to present every sweet-smelling luxury in a keepsake gift box.
Relax & Renew Deluxe Gift Box, $250; at Simone LeBlanc
For the mom who practically lives in the kitchen, these minimally designed canisters are sure to keep all her essential dry ingredients tucked away in an organized manner.
West Elm Utility Kitchen Canisters, $19–$39; at West Elm
Whip up a large batch of these floral bath bombs, perfect for the mom who loves to pamper herself. Made with baking soda, citric acid, corn starch, Epsom salts, essential oils, food coloring, and edible flowers, these lovely cubes will soften and detoxify every part of the body.
Photo: Sugar and Charm