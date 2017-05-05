11 Mother’s Day Ideas Your Mom Will Totally Love You For

As much as we all love our moms, we rarely take the time to let them know just how appreciated they are. And while you could totally just order flowers or drop her a card like you do every year, it’s the creative Mother’s Day ideas that really show them just how loved they really are.
To help you brainstorm, we did the heavy lifting—er, thinking—for you, and came up with 11 cool ways to celebrate your mom (or grandma, or aunt—you get the gist) this year. From taking her to see their favorite band in concert to spending the day getting pampered at the spa, these cool Mother’s Day activities and gifts will surely have your mom feeling hashtag blessed.
Spa Day
Maybe it's a typical Mother's Day gift, but what mom would complain? The Mommy & Me package at Haven Spa consists of a half day of much deserved relaxation and pampering. Bonus: You get to go! Start with a 45-minute Swedish Massage, followed by the Escape Facial that focuses on your face, neck, and décolleté. Finish with a relaxing European Manicure and Pedicure. Talk about pampering.
Mommy & Me 3 hour package, $460; at Haven Spa
Photo:
Haven Spa
Hair Styling
What better way to pamper mom than with a beautiful new look? Don't worry about making her commit to changing her cut or color. A little styling help can go a long way and make your mom feel beautiful on her day. Hitting up a styling bar like the amika styleblow in Brooklyn is a top notch Mother's Day activity.
Hair Styling Session, $35-85; at amika styleblow
Photo:
Imaxtree
DIY Projects
If you're on a budget but still want to do something special and collaborative with your mom, making DIY Bath Bombs is ideal. You'll be able to get your hands dirty and bond over the idea of creating something together. Then finish off your days by heading your separate ways, soaking with your bath bombs and telling Mom all about it the next day.
Photo:
A Beautiful Mess
Makeup Brushes
Moms are selfless meaning they almost never buy anything nice for themselves. This is your chance to shower your mom with love —and new makeup brushes! We love the new Sigma Titanium Brush Set because they have a five year warranty and they're waterproof making for great quality brushes that your mom won't have to worry about replacing anytime soon. You can even pair this gift with a one-on-one makeup lesson at a makeup studio like Blushington or The Beauty Studio.
Sigma Titanium Brush Set, $189; at Sigma Beauty
Photo:
Sigma Beauty
A New Scent
How many of our moms have been using the same perfume since you were born? Since it may be time to upgrade their scent, choosing one that represents their personality only makes sense. We dig the idea of a perfume that smells like sunshine to tell your mom that she's yours (and ring in summer while you're at it!).
PINROSE Sun Saint, $65; at Sephora
Photo:
PINROSE
Custom Skincare
As our moms age, their skincare routines become more and more important to them. Helping them nail down the perfect regimen may be just what they need, and sometimes that means customizing their products. The Buff delivers beautiful, custom face oils that your mom will surely love to slather on everyday.
The Buff Customized Face Oil, $38; at It's The Buff
Photo:
Instagram/@itsthebuff
A Concert
Many moms take the time to take their kids to the shows they want to go to but never fulfill their dreams of seeing their favorite bands live. Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to spend a fun night rockin' out with mom and watch her not be able to wipe the smile off her face the entire night.
Photo:
Instagram/@rollingstone
Crafting Class
If your mom is more of the DIY type, taking her to a crafting class can be the perfect way to spend a few hours bonding with her. So many companies are popping up around the United States that cater to those crafty gals out there. We especially love the DIY terrarium classes!
Photo:
Instagram/@d_elephantshop
Monthly Wine Subscription
I think any mom knows how important a glass (or three) of wine is in her day. To ensure that she always has some on hand when she needs to pour herself a glass, sign her up for the Wine of the Month Club. She'll be presented with beautiful wines each month at her doorstep. Who wouldn't love that?
Wine of the Month Club Subscription, $37/shipment; at Wine of the Month Club
Photo:
Wine of the Month Club
Shopping Trip
Head to the mall or the outlets with your mom and let her pick out something nice for herself. She'll love the idea of grabbing herself a new purse or pair of shoes and thinking of how sweet you are everything she wears them.
Baldree Shoulder Bag, $79; at Nine West
Photo:
Nine West