10 Mother’s Day Gifts STYLECASTER Editors Are Buying

Truth be told, even though it’s certainly not our first rodeo when it comes to Mother’s Day, the gifting ideas never cease to stump us year after year. Chocolates are predictable, flowers will wither, and we’re over any pink hearts emblazoned with cheesy calligraphy that says “Mom.”

But our mamas were cool once—and they’re still cool, obviously—so we believe our top queens deserve truly elegant and unexpected gifts they’ll actually love, utilize, and appreciate. So ahead, we’ve rounded up 10 solid Mother’s Day gifts at every price that we’re genuinely excited to see unwrapped on May 14.

From chic outfit ideas and a book delivery subscription service to the slimmest Fossil Q smartwatch we’ve ever seen, these are the gifts we’d even want for ourselves. Click through the slideshow for ideas straight from the STYLECASTER daughterhood—you can thank us later.