10 Mother’s Day Gifts STYLECASTER Editors Are Buying

Truth be told, even though it’s certainly not our first rodeo when it comes to Mother’s Day, the gifting ideas never cease to stump us year after year. Chocolates are predictable, flowers will wither, and we’re over any pink hearts emblazoned with cheesy calligraphy that says “Mom.”
But our mamas were cool once—and they’re still cool, obviously—so we believe our top queens deserve truly elegant and unexpected gifts they’ll actually love, utilize, and appreciate. So ahead, we’ve rounded up 10 solid Mother’s Day gifts at every price that we’re genuinely excited to see unwrapped on May 14.
From chic outfit ideas and a book delivery subscription service to the slimmest Fossil Q smartwatch we’ve ever seen, these are the gifts we’d even want for ourselves. Click through the slideshow for ideas straight from the STYLECASTER daughterhood—you can thank us later.
A Selection of Sheet Masks
Allow your mom to feel as youthful and rejuvenated as much as she does in her heart. These affordable packs of Korean sheet masks are loaded with wondrous ingredients—tea tree, aloe, pearl extracts, and many other antioxidants—for radiant and smooth skin. (Plus, it's a fun activity to do together.)
5-Pack Combo Sheet Mask Set, $15; at TONYMOLY
A Slim Smartwatch
Don't let the slim case body fool you—this is not your average analog watch. This intelligently-designed timepiece from Fossil is actually a hybrid smartwatch, complete with filtered notifications and no required charging components. It's outfitted in the sleekest of feminine details, making it perfect for the mom who's always on the go.
Fossil Q Accomplice Sand Leather Hybrid Smartwatch, $155; at Fossil
A Trio of Mugs
Whether your mom is a coffee or tea drinker, a big cup of something warm is sure to get her days off on the right foot. These hand-thrown marbled mugs are inspired by the ocean—serene and peaceful to hold in both hands.
Beach Series Giant Mug, $68; at Helen Levi Ceramics
The Perfect Spring Dress
Every stylish woman, including your mother, can always use a versatile house dress that doubles as a throw-and-go. Go for an effortless silhouette like this one—it's relaxed, modest, and punctuated with the right amount of ruffles, slight bell sleeves, and cold-shoulder details to keep it from being too trendy.
Ganni Cut-Out Shoulder Shift Dress, $200; at Farfetch
Cool Soaps
These crystal-shaped soaps will liven up any bathroom situation. Buy a single nugget for a mere $6 or get a handful for a beautiful, pastel arrangement.
Gemstone Soap, $6; at LEIF
An Awesome Throw
Splashed with the faces of iconic women from recent history—Susan Sontag, Yoko Ono, Hannah Arendt, Judith Butler, Joan Didion, and Simone de Beauvoir—your mom will be in good company when she curls herself up in this empowering throw blanket.
Cherchez La Femme Throw, $149; at Aelfie
A Book for Every Month
For the mom who always wants to read more, make it easy with a subscription to Book of the Month, a direct-to-mail book delivery service that features the month's best titles. Choose from a three-, six-, or twelve-month option for the gift that carries on way past May.
Monthly Memberships, from $44.97; at Book of the Month
Sleek Slides
This easy and unfussy mule is polished enough for an evening outing around town and still wears with the ease of a house slipper. Best of all, it's a shoe that's guaranteed to go with any of mom's day-to-day outfits.
The Modern Loafer Mule, $155; at Everlane
A Cool Carry-On
For the mom with wanderlust, upgrade her to a sleek piece of luggage from new travel brand Away. These roomy carry-ons fit comfortably in the overhead bin and have a built-in USB charger so she can juice up her smartphone anywhere in the world. And if she's lusting for the ultimate adventure (or beachside lounge), definitely spring for a more deluxe size.
The Bigger Carry-On, $245; at Away
A Great, Light Jacket
A fluttery, kimono-inspired duster is an easy way to make mom feel especially elegant. The silken layer is perfect for both lounging around the house or styling as a light spring jacket.
New Look Plus Floral Bird Print Lightweight Duster, $38.00; at ASOS
