Your Complete Guide to the Most Stylish It-Girls of All Time

Plenty of celebs are well-dressed—but it takes something truly special to elevate a person to “style icon” status.

The women who reach that rarefied realm do so in many ways. They might define an entire genre of style, like Brigitte Bardot did with her effortless, French-girl chic. They could be masters of using style to communicate emotional states, like Princess Diana did in her famous post-breakup “revenge dress.” They could embrace a totally unique vision, like Solange Knowles in her ethereal, avant-garde designs. Or, like Tommy Hilfiger ambassador Gigi Hadid, they might simply exude youthful joie de vivre in a way that captures everyone’s imagination—and inspires legions of imitators.

Whatever the special alchemy is that makes a stylish woman an It-girl, the 16 women ahead definitely have it. Read on for the legends who defined—or are re-defining—style as we know it.