25 Celebrity Kids Who Might Be More Fashionable Than Their Parents

We have our usual roster of stylish celebrities: Kendall Jenner, the Hadid sisters, Zendaya. But let’s admit it: After a while, seeing the same twentysomethings rock the same (albeit, super-cool) street-style trends day in and day out, gets a little tiresome. That’s why we’ve widened our spectrum to include more than just what the hottest “It Girls” in the fashion and entertainment industries are wearing these days. Plus, believe it or not, some of the coolest looks are worn by celebrities who care less about fashion houses like Chanel and Versace and more about the houses on “Sesame Street.”

With parents like Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, and Chrissy Teigen, it’s no wonder why celebrity kids like North West, Blue Ivy, and Luna are some of the best-dressed tots around. Considering who they’re parents are, these celebrity kids’ closets are likely filled with the most drool-worthy designer goods—no matter what age you are. Ahead, take a peek at 25 stylish celebrity kids who probably have a better fashion sense than you.