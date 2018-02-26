10 Romantic Celebrity Honeymoon Destinations to Swoon Over

Choosing the perfect honeymoon destination can be almost as hard as planning a wedding. There are lots of things to think about: the food, the weather, the price, what the heck to do when you finally get there. (Not every minute can be spent lying in bed and enjoying just-tied-the-knot married life.) That’s where celebrities come in, because if it’s good enough for an A-list couple like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, it’s good enough for us.

These famous couples have tested the most romantic, luxurious, and wanderlust-worthy honeymoon destinations, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re a fan of soaking in the sun underneath a waterfall in Brazil or munching on bowls upon bowls of pasta in Italy, these stars’ honeymoons are worth checking out. Drool-worthy travel inspiration, ahead.